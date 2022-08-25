Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Which Movies And Series Leaving Netflix In September 2022?

Published

Netflix, Netflix live channel, Netflix new feature
Image Credit: Vantage_DS/Shutterstock

As always with Netflix, series and movies comes and goes all the time, and it is happening again in September 2022. Below we provided a complete list of all the TV shows and movies set to expire throughout September.

Here is the complete list of what’s leaving Netflix in September

September 1st

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
We Are Marshall (2006)
Witches: A Century of Murder (2015)
Wyatt Earp (1994)
Aakhri Adaalat (1988)
Adrift (2018)
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017)
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)
Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (2019)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)
Spawn (1997)

Netflix


Soul Surfer (2011)
Starship Troopers (1997)
Sudden (Season 1)
Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
The Guardian Brothers (2016)
The Guns of Navarone (1961)
Space Jam (1996)
Sparring (2017)
Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le (2016)
Tears of the Sun (2003)
The Distinguished Citizen (2016)
The Dream Catchers (Season 1)
Olmo & the Seagull (2014)
Paradise Hills (2019)
Premonition (2007)
Poacher (2018)
Public Enemies (2009)
Redemption (2013)
Halloween (2018)
Harold and Kumar Get the Munchies (2004)
Heidi (Seasons 1-2)
Hell Fest (2018)
High Risk (Season 1)
The Fighter (2010)
The Girl Next Door (2004)
The Last Shaman (2016)
Carbon (2017)
Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu (1976)
The 4400 (Seasons 1-4)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983)
Elena (2012)
First Sunday (2008)
Gattaca (1997)
The Departed (2006)

Netflix


Chappie (2015)
Christine (1983)
Cliffhanger (1993)
Conspiracy (Season 1)
Dead Set (Season 1)
Deck the Halls (2006)
Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)
Get Smart (2008)
Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story (2009)
GoodFellas (1990)
Grown Ups (2010)
Gurren Lagann (Season 1)
Just Like Heaven (2005)
Justice in the City (Season 1)
Justice (Justice: Qalb Al Adala) (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Level 16 (2018)
Love and Shukla (2017)
Major Dad (Seasons 1-4)
Michael Clayton (2007)
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)
Mission: Impossible (1996)
Mission: Impossible II (2000)
Monkey Twins (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
Mujrim (1989)
Naa Bangaaru Talli (2013)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
Rise of the Guardians (2012)
Road to Perdition (2002)
Rocco (2016)
Saawan (2016)

Netflix


Saudi Arabia Uncovered (2016)
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan (Season 1)
Sohni Mahiwal (1984)
The Lost Brother (2017)
The Next Step (Season 26)
The Players Club (1998)
Titanic (1997)
Total Recall (2012)
Uncovered (2019)
Vegas Vacation (1997)
Watchman (2019)
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017)
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
Baxu and the Giants (2019)

September 3rd

Quantico (Seasons 1-3) – ABC/Disney removal
Freaks (2018)

September 4th

Netflix

The Lost Okoroshi (2019)
A Champion Heart (2018)

September 5th

The Vampire Diaries (Seasons 1-8)
Frequency (Season 1)
Villain (2020)

September 6th

No Tomorrow (Season 1)
All About Love (2017)
Reign (Seasons 1-4)

September 8th

Show Dogs (2018)

September 9th

Netflix

Apaches (2016)

September 10th

Nightcrawler (2014)

September 11th

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

September 12th

Dunkirk (2017)

September 13th

Netflix

Offspring (Seasons 1-7)
Baby Mamas (2018)

September 15th

Schumacher (2021)
Sample This (2012)

September 16th

Saved by the Bell (Seasons 1-9)

September 17th

Horrid Henry’s Gross Day Out (Season 1)
Ad Vitam (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

September 18th

Skylines (2020)
Diamond City (2019)

September 19th

Netflix

Dark Skies (2013)
Dark Matter (Seasons 1-3)

September 26th

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

September 30th

Gotham (Seasons 1-5)

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes

Entertainment

How Many Episodes Is Partner Track Are There

The premiere of Arden Cho‘s highly-anticipated romantic legal drama series Partner Track is just a few days away. It is based on the book...

6 hours ago
Gotham, Gotham is leaving Netflix Gotham, Gotham is leaving Netflix

Entertainment

Netflix Is Removing Gotham In September 2022

It has been quite a while since Gotham left our screens with the arrival of the fifth and final season. The show was aired...

6 hours ago
Lost Ollie, Lost Ollie cast, Lost Ollie plot Lost Ollie, Lost Ollie cast, Lost Ollie plot

Entertainment

Who Voices And Stars In Netflix’s New Series “Lost Ollie”

Netflix’s latest hybrid limited series, Lost Ollie, is one of the best family series available on Netflix. The series features some of the top...

7 hours ago
Romantic Killer, Romantic Killer release date, Romantic Killer anime Romantic Killer, Romantic Killer release date, Romantic Killer anime

Entertainment

Romantic Killer: Release Date, Plot, Cast, And More

In October 2022, An exciting new romantic comedy anime series, “Romantic Killer”, is coming to Netflix. It is adapted from Wataru Momose’s manga Romantic...

7 hours ago
Mo, Mo release date, Mo cast, Mo Netflix Mo, Mo release date, Mo cast, Mo Netflix

Entertainment

Mo: Cast, Trailer, Plot And More

In October 2022, An exciting new romantic comedy anime series, “Romantic Killer”, is coming to Netflix. It is adapted from Wataru Momose’s manga Romantic...

7 hours ago
once upon a small town, once upon a small town release date, once upon a small town cast once upon a small town, once upon a small town release date, once upon a small town cast

Entertainment

Once Upon a Small Town: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis, Release Date, and More

Get ready for a new romance K-Drama Once Upon a Small Town, which will soon be making its way to Netflix! And once you...

7 hours ago
Once Upon a Small Town, Once Upon a Small Town cast Once Upon a Small Town, Once Upon a Small Town cast

Entertainment

Release Date Of New Episodes Of Once Upon a Small Town

Once Upon a Small Town, a new Korean original series will land on Netflix in September 2022, and we’re so excited to share Once...

7 hours ago
Welcome to Wrexham, Welcome to Wrexham plot, Welcome to Wrexham, Welcome to Wrexham plot,

Entertainment

Can We Watch Welcome to Wrexham On Netflix?

Welcome to Wrexham is a sports docu-series that features some passionate fans, exciting sports action, and celebrities. It is undoubtedly an event that the...

7 hours ago
Slumberland, Slumberland cast, Slumberland cast, Slumberland plot Slumberland, Slumberland cast, Slumberland cast, Slumberland plot

Entertainment

Slumberland: Cast, Release Date, Teaser, Synopsis, And More

Slumberland is slated to arrive on Netflix this year, and we have given all the essential details about the Slumberland movie. Jason Momoa is...

7 hours ago
Sex Education, Sex Education Season 4, Sex Education Season 4 release date Sex Education, Sex Education Season 4, Sex Education Season 4 release date

Entertainment

Sex Education Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

Sex Education is coming back to Netflix for a fourth season. However, it won’t be arriving on Netflix until 2023. So, the fans will...

7 hours ago
Nolan Gerard Funk, Nolan Gerard Funk bio, Partner track Nolan Gerard Funk, Nolan Gerard Funk bio, Partner track

Entertainment

Partner Track Star Nolan Gerard Funk Height, Instagram, Age, And Roles

Partner Track will soon premiere on Netflix. The fans have high hopes for this upcoming drama series, primarily because of its glamorous aesthetics and...

7 hours ago
Hotties, Hotties cast, Hotties plot Hotties, Hotties cast, Hotties plot

Entertainment

Hotties: Where To Watch Hotties Online

The world of Dating is already complicated enough. What if you have to cook a winning meal with a stranger in a challenging situation?...

7 hours ago