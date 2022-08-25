Which Movies And Series Leaving Netflix In September 2022?

As always with Netflix, series and movies comes and goes all the time, and it is happening again in September 2022. Below we provided a complete list of all the TV shows and movies set to expire throughout September.

Here is the complete list of what’s leaving Netflix in September

September 1st

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

We Are Marshall (2006)

Witches: A Century of Murder (2015)

Wyatt Earp (1994)

Aakhri Adaalat (1988)

Adrift (2018)

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017)

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (2019)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Spawn (1997)

Netflix



Soul Surfer (2011)

Starship Troopers (1997)

Sudden (Season 1)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

The Guardian Brothers (2016)

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

Space Jam (1996)

Sparring (2017)

Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le (2016)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

The Distinguished Citizen (2016)

The Dream Catchers (Season 1)

Olmo & the Seagull (2014)

Paradise Hills (2019)

Premonition (2007)

Poacher (2018)

Public Enemies (2009)

Redemption (2013)

Halloween (2018)

Harold and Kumar Get the Munchies (2004)

Heidi (Seasons 1-2)

Hell Fest (2018)

High Risk (Season 1)

The Fighter (2010)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Last Shaman (2016)

Carbon (2017)

Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu (1976)

The 4400 (Seasons 1-4)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983)

Elena (2012)

First Sunday (2008)

Gattaca (1997)

The Departed (2006)

Netflix



Chappie (2015)

Christine (1983)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Conspiracy (Season 1)

Dead Set (Season 1)

Deck the Halls (2006)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Get Smart (2008)

Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story (2009)

GoodFellas (1990)

Grown Ups (2010)

Gurren Lagann (Season 1)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Justice in the City (Season 1)

Justice (Justice: Qalb Al Adala) (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Level 16 (2018)

Love and Shukla (2017)

Major Dad (Seasons 1-4)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Monkey Twins (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

Mujrim (1989)

Naa Bangaaru Talli (2013)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Rocco (2016)

Saawan (2016)

Netflix



Saudi Arabia Uncovered (2016)

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan (Season 1)

Sohni Mahiwal (1984)

The Lost Brother (2017)

The Next Step (Season 26)

The Players Club (1998)

Titanic (1997)

Total Recall (2012)

Uncovered (2019)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

Watchman (2019)

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Baxu and the Giants (2019)

September 3rd

Quantico (Seasons 1-3) – ABC/Disney removal

Freaks (2018)

September 4th

Netflix

The Lost Okoroshi (2019)

A Champion Heart (2018)

September 5th

The Vampire Diaries (Seasons 1-8)

Frequency (Season 1)

Villain (2020)

September 6th

No Tomorrow (Season 1)

All About Love (2017)

Reign (Seasons 1-4)

September 8th

Show Dogs (2018)

September 9th

Netflix

Apaches (2016)

September 10th

Nightcrawler (2014)

September 11th

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

September 12th

Dunkirk (2017)

September 13th

Netflix

Offspring (Seasons 1-7)

Baby Mamas (2018)

September 15th

Schumacher (2021)

Sample This (2012)

September 16th

Saved by the Bell (Seasons 1-9)

September 17th

Horrid Henry’s Gross Day Out (Season 1)

Ad Vitam (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

September 18th

Skylines (2020)

Diamond City (2019)

September 19th

Netflix

Dark Skies (2013)

Dark Matter (Seasons 1-3)

September 26th

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

September 30th

Gotham (Seasons 1-5)