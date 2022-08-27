Connect with us

Where To Watch Jane Online, Is It On Netflix

Jane starring Madelaine Petsch is now out!

Jane is a thriller movie helmed by Sabrina Jaglom from a screenplay co-written by Rishi Rajani and Jaglom. Creator+ produced the film with Adam Wescott, Petsch, Nick Phillips, and Debbie Liebling signed on as producers.

Besides Petsch, Grammy-nominated singer Chloe Bailey, Academy Award-winning actress Melissa Leo, Kerri Medders, Chloe Yu, Ian Owens, and Nina Bloomgarden star in the film.

Jane is about Olivia Brooks a high-achieving high school senior, who after being deferred from her dream college, she suffers from panic attacks. To feel better in her life, Olivia Brooks reconnects with her old friend Izzy.

Can we watch Jane on Netflix?

Sadly, Jane is not available to stream on Netflix. Netflix has other tons of thriller series you can stream on its platform. We recommend checking out the Netflix original movies The Woman in the Window, Rebirth, Hypnotic, Intrusion, Dangerous Lies, and The Weekend Away. Netflix also carries another psychological thriller by Petsch and it’s called Sightless.

Where to watch Jane

If you want to watch Jane at home, the thriller will be available to stream on the Creator+ streaming platform starting from September 16. You can pre-order the film on the Creator+ website for $8.99 right now. Jane is now in select theatres, you can find out which theatres the movie is playing at by going on the Creator+ website. Once you click on a specific theatre, it should take you to a website where you can buy tickets online.

