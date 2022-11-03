Connect with us

Entertainment

Where is the Romance Movie ‘Me Before You’ Steaming?

Me Before You, Me Before You cast, Me Before You plot, Me Before You review
Image Credit: Sunswept Entertainment

If you’ve watched Me Before You, you know that people are arguing whether its ending was a satisfying conclusion or not. Either way, the movie is excellent, especially with Sam Claflin and Emilia Clarke taking on the lead roles!

Clarke played Louisa “Lou” Clark, while Claflin portrayed William “Will” Traynor. The production also stars Charles Dance as Steven Traynor, Brendan Coyle as Bernard Clark, and Janet McTeer as Camilla Traynor in the romantic comedy directed by Thea Sharrock.

Me Before You came out in 2016 in theatres. Since then, it has been streaming on several platforms, but some recent changes have occurred. So, where can you find the film in 2022?

Where is the movie Me Before You streaming?

The movie used to be on Netflix and HBO Max, but it is not anymore. Unfortunately, the production isn’t available on a platform where it already comes with your subscription plan.

You’ll have to rent or buy the production if you want to watch the film.

Here are your options:

Amazon Prime Video – rent for $.,99 or buy for $9.99
YouTube – rent for $3.99 or buy for $14.99
Apple TV – rent for $3.99 or buy for $14.99

Trailer of Me Before You

For further updates on Me Before You, please stay tuned.

