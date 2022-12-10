When is the Jenni Rivera docu-series: ‘Who Killed Jenni Rivera’ streaming on Peacock?

Peacock is going to become the queen of crime documentaries with another docuseries coming up, Who Killed Jenni Rivera?

The doc Who Killed Jenni Rivera? It will tell us the story of Latin singer-songwriter Jenni Rivera and the circumstances that led to her death, and the docuseries will discover all the possibilities.

How did Jenni Rivera die?

Rivera died in an airplane crash nearly ten years ago on December 9th, 2012. She was traveling in a Learjet 25 when it crashed near Monterrey, Mexico. Rivera was traveling to Toluca, Mexico, where she was supposed to appear in La Voz…Mexico (a Spanish version of The Voice). So, the news of her death came as a shock to everyone. Unfortunately, there were no survivors.

When is the Jenni Rivera docu-series streaming on Peacock?

Yes. This latest docuseries from Peacock dropped on December 6th.

Who Killed Jenni Rivera will explore all the theories as there are more questions than answers regarding this tragic death. As Bustle shares, some of these questions involve heavy damage to the plane, the missing black box, and other factors. This has led many to think that someone was involved.

Crime documentaries on Peacock

Those who need more crime documentaries to stream are in luck.

Peacock has been feeding our doc cravings this year. Viewers are recommended to watch John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media, Murdered and Missing in Montana, Sins of the Amish, and many others.

