When is ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix?

When will the episodes of Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 be release on Netflix? The wait is almost over.

Fans have waited for a long time for the next season of Fate: The Winx Saga and Netflix is bringing it back in just a few days. We won’t need to wait much longer to find out what happens with Bloom and her friends.

The best thing is that Netflix still releases its seasons on a binge-watch basis, where all the episodes are released together. This contrasts with streamers like Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, which release only one episode per week. Hopefully, this means there won’t be major cliffhangers at the end of a season.

Release time of Fate: The Winx Saga season 2

So start watching the show on September 16 at 3 a.m. That’s the time for people living on Eastern Time and midnight for those living in California. It will not get released earlier than that, unlike Prime Video; Prime Video releases its content the day before, thanks to midnight in the UK.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 picks up with the aftermath of the first season. Rosalind is now headmistress and will now impose her new teaching methods, and this won’t be pleasant for all students.

Trailer of Fate: The Winx Saga