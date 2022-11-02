When is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Coming to HBO Max?

Don’t Worry Darling was released on September 23, 2022. and exceeded the expectations of many audiences, as the 2022 title explored the horrors that could come from controlled societies and depicted the travesties that could come about in overly controlled households.

Olivia Wilde directed the film, and the film was produced by Miri Yoon, Wilde, Roy Lee, and Silberman. Additionally, Alex G. Scott is executive producing together with Carey Van Dyke, Richard Brener, Shane Van Dyke, Celia Khong, and Catherine Hardwicke.

HBO Max acquired Don’t Worry Darling and is set to premiere much sooner than you think.

Here’s everything to know about the release, as well as a few essential things to know about the film.

The storyline of Don’t Worry Darling

According to IMDB: A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets.

The cast of Don’t Worry Darling

In addition to Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, the cast of Don’t Worry Darling includes Gemma Chan as Shelley, Chris Pine as Frank, Nick Kroll as Dean, KiKi Layne as Margaret, Kate Berlant as Peg, Sydney Chandler as Violet, Asif Ali as Peter, Douglas Smith as Bill, and Ari’el Stachel as Ted.

Don’t Worry Darling HBO Max release date.

On Monday, November 7, Don’t Worry Darling will officially release on HBO Max.

The official trailer for Don’t Worry Darling is below:

