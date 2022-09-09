When is ‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix?

Fans have been patient with the arrival of Alice in Borderland on Netflix. It’s been two years since the first season was released, and the question is when will Alice in Borderland season 2 drop.

Unfortunately, the second season of this anticipated series will not make its way to Netflix this September. This might be bad news, but on the bright side, the season is already confirmed to release next year.

Alice in Borderland is one of the platform’s best Japanese Netflix original series. It premiered in December 2020, and people instantly became fans of it. According to the reports, 18 million households watched the first season in the first four weeks of its release. Because of the high viewership numbers, Netflix gave the green light to the second season of this sci-fi series only two weeks after the release of the first season.

The Production of season 2 started sometime in July 2021 and officially ended in March 2022. On March 29th. Netflix posted a video of the cast of season 2, talking about how they felt about wrapping up filming on the second season. This was the confirmation that Production had finished.

At Netflix’s virtual Japan Festival in November 2021, it was announced that Alice in Borderland season 2 would be arriving at Netflix in December 2022. However, Netflix did not provide the exact date of its release.

