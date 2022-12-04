What’s Leaving ‘Netflix’ in January 2023 (Complete List)

Hey folks, Welcome to your guide to all the Netflix removals planned in the US for January 2023. Below we have provided a complete list, which you can read below.

What is Leaving Netflix In January 2023

A Cinderella Story (2004)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

1BR (2019)

A Little Princess (1995)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Casino Royale (2006)

Cells at Work! (Season 1)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Blow (2001)

Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka Series (Season 1)

Chocolat (2000)

Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5)

Just In Time (2020)

Lellobee City Farm (Season 1)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

I Love You, Man (2009)

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Season 1)

Men in Black 3 (2012)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Mary Magdalene (2019)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Nickelodeon’s The Haunted Hathaways (Seasons 1-2)

New York Minute (2004)

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (Seasons 1-2)

Shaun the Sheep (Seasons 4-5)

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

PBS Kids’ The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! (Season 1)

Point Break (1991)

Police Academy (1984)

Red Joan (2019)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Paper (Seasons 1-2)

Timmy Time (Season 1)

Under Arrest (Seasons 1-8)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)