What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2023? (Release Schedule)

Hey Folks, Welcome to your early look at what’s coming to Netflix in January 2023 in the United States. Below we have provided you with a complete list.

Complete List of What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 1st

Mousa (2021)

The Raid 2 (2014)

The Way of the Househusband (Season 2

Kaleidoscope (Season 1)

Monster (Multiple Seasons)

Survivor (New Seasons)

Kimi ni todoke: From Me To You (Multiple Seasons)

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 4th

How I Became a Gangster (2023)

The Kings of the World (Season 1)

The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1)

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 5th

10 Minutes Gone (2019)

Mars One (2022)

Woman of the Dead (Season 1)

Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 6th

Love Island (Season 2)

The Pale Blue Eye (2023)

The Walking Dead (Season 11)

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. The Underworld (2023)

Pressure Cooker (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 11th

Noise (2023)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 12th

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 13th

Sky Rojo (Season 3)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 19th

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

That ’90s Show (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 20th

Represent (Season 1)

Shahmaran (Season 1)

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (2023)

Bling Empire: New York (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 24th

Physical: 100 (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 25th

The Endless Night (Season 1)

Against The Ropes (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 27th

The Snow Girl (Season 1)

You People (2023)

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)

Lockwood & Co. (Season 1