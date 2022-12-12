What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2023? (Release Schedule)

Hey Folks, Welcome to your early look at what’s coming to Netflix in January 2023 in the United States. Below we have provided you with a complete list.
Complete List of What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2023
What’s Coming to Netflix on January 1st
Mousa (2021)
The Raid 2 (2014)
The Way of the Househusband (Season 2
Kaleidoscope (Season 1)
Monster (Multiple Seasons)
Survivor (New Seasons)
Kimi ni todoke: From Me To You (Multiple Seasons)
LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series)
What’s Coming to Netflix on January 4th
How I Became a Gangster (2023)
The Kings of the World (Season 1)
The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1)
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Season 1)
What’s Coming to Netflix on January 5th
10 Minutes Gone (2019)
Mars One (2022)
Woman of the Dead (Season 1)
Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1)
Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)
What’s Coming to Netflix on January 6th
Love Island (Season 2)
The Pale Blue Eye (2023)
The Walking Dead (Season 11)
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. The Underworld (2023)
Pressure Cooker (Season 1)
What’s Coming to Netflix on January 11th
Noise (2023)
What’s Coming to Netflix on January 12th
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2)
What’s Coming to Netflix on January 13th
Sky Rojo (Season 3)
What’s Coming to Netflix on January 19th
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre
That ’90s Show (Season 1)
What’s Coming to Netflix on January 20th
Represent (Season 1)
Shahmaran (Season 1)
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (2023)
Bling Empire: New York (Season 1)
What’s Coming to Netflix on January 24th
Physical: 100 (Season 1)
What’s Coming to Netflix on January 25th
The Endless Night (Season 1)
Against The Ropes (Season 1)
What’s Coming to Netflix on January 27th
The Snow Girl (Season 1)
You People (2023)
Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)
Lockwood & Co. (Season 1