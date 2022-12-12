Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2023? (Release Schedule)

Avatar photo

Published

Physical-100, Physical-100 plot, Physical-100 cast
Image Credit: Netflix

Hey Folks, Welcome to your early look at what’s coming to Netflix in January 2023 in the United States. Below we have provided you with a complete list.

Complete List of What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 1st

Mousa (2021)
The Raid 2 (2014)
The Way of the Househusband (Season 2
Kaleidoscope (Season 1)
Monster (Multiple Seasons)
Survivor (New Seasons)
Kimi ni todoke: From Me To You (Multiple Seasons)
LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 4th

How I Became a Gangster (2023)
The Kings of the World (Season 1)
The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1)
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 5th

10 Minutes Gone (2019)
Mars One (2022)
Woman of the Dead (Season 1)
Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1)
Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 6th

Love Island (Season 2)

Love Island, Love Island Netflix, Netflix
Netflix


The Pale Blue Eye (2023)
The Walking Dead (Season 11)
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. The Underworld (2023)
Pressure Cooker (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 11th

Noise (2023)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 12th

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 13th

Sky Rojo (Season 3)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 19th

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre
That ’90s Show (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 20th

Represent (Season 1)
Shahmaran (Season 1)
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (2023)
Bling Empire: New York (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 24th

Physical: 100 (Season 1)

Physical-100, Physical-100 plot, Physical-100 cast
Image Credit: Netflix

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 25th

The Endless Night (Season 1)
Against The Ropes (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 27th

The Snow Girl (Season 1)
You People (2023)
Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)
Lockwood & Co. (Season 1

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Love Island, Love Island Netflix, Netflix Love Island, Love Island Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

Is Reality TV Really All That? ‘Life After Love Island’ Documentary Reveals All

Apparently not everyone just walks out of the villa with a brand deal.

2 hours ago
Harry and Meghan season 2, Harry and Meghan, Harry and Meghan new season Harry and Meghan season 2, Harry and Meghan, Harry and Meghan new season

Entertainment

Harry and Meghan: Will There Be a Season 2 of the Netflix Documentary?

The long documentary Harry and Meghan officially arrived on Netflix on Thursday, December 7th. The docuseries is about the royal couple and their relationship...

8 hours ago
Harry and Meghan, Harry and Meghan plot, Harry and Meghan cast, Harry and Meghan Netflix Harry and Meghan, Harry and Meghan plot, Harry and Meghan cast, Harry and Meghan Netflix

Entertainment

Prince Harry Net Worth: How Much is the Former Duke of Sussex Worth?

The buzz about Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, escaping from the U.K. (for the U.S.A.) and stepping back from their official royal...

8 hours ago
Audrina Patridge net worth, the hill, the hill Netflix Audrina Patridge net worth, the hill, the hill Netflix

Entertainment

Audrina Patridge Net Worth and 5 Facts You Didn’t Know About ‘The Hills’ Star

The Hills is on its way to Netflix. The show that was a massive hit in the 2000s is being released on the streaming...

8 hours ago
Nature Documentaries Coming to Netflix, Netflix Nature Documentaries Coming to Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

4 Unmissable Nature Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2023 and Beyond

Narrated by the dulcet tones of David Attenborough and Morgan Freeman, Netflix has had a whole heap of nature documentaries. And yet, there are...

8 hours ago
black lover, black lover Netflix, Netflix black lover, black lover Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in March 2023

Hey Folks, Welcome to your early look at what’s coming to Netflix in March 2023. Here’s an ongoing preview of what new series and...

9 hours ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix, 1899’s Andreas Pietschmann 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix, 1899’s Andreas Pietschmann

Entertainment

6 Binge-Worthy Netflix Shows to Watch Before the End of 2022

Hey Folks, this year has been a great one for Netflix releases, as we finally saw the return of Stranger Things and other highly-anticipated...

9 hours ago
The-Recruit, The-Recruit cast, The-Recruit plot, The-Recruit Netflix The-Recruit, The-Recruit cast, The-Recruit plot, The-Recruit Netflix

Entertainment

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week? [12-16 December 2022]

Hey Folks, Welcome to another rundown of what’s on the docket for the next seven days on Netflix. Below, we have provided a complete...

9 hours ago

College

How To Find Affordable University Accommodation

Here are some tips for finding affordable university accommodation. 

10 hours ago
The Circle season 5, The Circle new season, The Circle The Circle season 5, The Circle new season, The Circle

Entertainment

‘The Circle’ Season 5 Cast: Sam Carmona’s Age, Instagram, Job, and More

The fan-favorite reality show is coming back for another round of lies and manipulations. The Circle season 5 is supposed to be released on...

11 hours ago
Harry and Meghan, Harry and Meghan plot, Harry and Meghan cast, Harry and Meghan Netflix Harry and Meghan, Harry and Meghan plot, Harry and Meghan cast, Harry and Meghan Netflix

Entertainment

Prince Harry: What is the Former Duke of Sussex’s Real Name? (It’s Not Harry)

The docuseries Harry and Meghan answer several questions about the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the trials and tribulations of life, and...

11 hours ago
Baking It, Baking It season 2, Baking It new season, Baking It peacock Baking It, Baking It season 2, Baking It new season, Baking It peacock

Entertainment

‘Baking It’ Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

Baking It is a cooking reality television show that is the spinoff of NBC’s series, Making It. It was announced in 2021 and made...

13 hours ago