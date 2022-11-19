Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

What were the black, crystal-like protrusions in 1899?

Avatar photo

Published

1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix’s latest mystery series, 1899, is another mind-bending story from the Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese 1899. It guarantees to enthral viewers with its twisty narrative and complicated puzzles.

The show raised many questions, one of which is -What were the black, crystal-like protrusions in 1899?

The show doesn’t tell us about the black stuff or how it works. However, we see Henry Singleton and Daniel refer to it as the “virus.” The black substance seems to be a physical manifestation of the virus influencing the simulation when it’s about to be deleted.

When Daniel tries to work with the console on the ship, he makes the virus much worse and causes it to spread even more. At the end of the season, the black stuff, which looks similar to whatever the black pyramid is made of, becomes increasingly aggressive as the season progresses and the simulation breaks down.

Mrs. Wilson touches the stuff by mistake when it starts leaking through a window, and it eats away her hand, gradually taking over her body till parts of her start disintegrating. It’s like what happens to Kerberos in the season finale when the simulation counts down toward deletion.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy, Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy age, Sam McCarthy bio Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy, Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy age, Sam McCarthy bio

Entertainment

Are James Marsden’s scars real in Dead to Me season 3?

Dead to Me season 3 is finally here, and many of you have already watched the ten new episodes. The third season is about...

6 mins ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix, 1899’s Andreas Pietschmann 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix, 1899’s Andreas Pietschmann

Entertainment

‘1899’: Who Sings The White Rabbit Cover

The creators of the popular Netflix series Dark have returned to Netflix with their second series, 1899, which is yet another mind-bending story. 1899...

36 mins ago
Cuphead Show season 4, Cuphead Show new season, Cuphead Show season 4 Netflix, Netflix Cuphead Show season 4, Cuphead Show new season, Cuphead Show season 4 Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

‘Cuphead Show’ Season 4 Release Updates

The Cuphead Show has come back with its third season on Netflix. It officially contains 11 new episodes, including a few holiday-themed installments. However,...

46 mins ago
The Cuphead Show season 3, The Cuphead Show season 3 Netflix, The Cuphead Show season 3 Netflix, Netflix The Cuphead Show season 3, The Cuphead Show season 3 Netflix, The Cuphead Show season 3 Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Cuphead Show’ Season 3 Complete Cast

Mugman and Cuphead are back for more LOLs and misadventures with the release of the 11 new episodes in The Cuphead Show season 3...

54 mins ago
Strange World, Strange World plot, Strange World cast, Strange World disney Strange World, Strange World plot, Strange World cast, Strange World disney

Entertainment

‘Strange World’ Cast: Who stars in the Animated Movie?

Strange World is releasing in theaters on Wednesday, November 23. Strange World will be an important watch for audiences worldwide, as it features an...

1 hour ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix

Entertainment

‘1899’: Did The Passengers Ever Make It To America?

1899 is about a steamship of multinational immigrants traveling toward New York from London. The passengers hope to start new lives on the new...

18 hours ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix, 1899’s Andreas Pietschmann 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix, 1899’s Andreas Pietschmann

Entertainment

‘1899’: Why Are Eyk and Maurya’s Names In The Prometheus logbook?

1899 is now available on Netflix. This Netflix series is based on a steamship (Kerberos) of European Immigrants as they travel to a new...

18 hours ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix

Entertainment

‘1899’: Is the Prometheus A Real Ship?

1899 is now available on Netflix. This Netflix series is based on a steamship (Kerberos) of European Immigrants as they travel to a new...

18 hours ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix

Entertainment

‘1899’: Who Was The Little Boy, And What Happened To Him On The Prometheus?

In the premiere episode, when Eyk recruits some of the passengers to go and investigate Prometheus, surprisingly, it was empty. All except for a...

18 hours ago
Holiday Harmony, Holiday Harmony cast, Holiday Harmony plot, Holiday Harmony, Holiday Harmony cast, Holiday Harmony plot,

Entertainment

3 Must-See Christmas Movies on HBO Max This December [2022]

The big holiday release on HBO Max is A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel that returns fans of the original movie to Ralphie’s life...

18 hours ago
Evan Peters, Evan Peters netflix, Netflix Evan Peters, Evan Peters netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

Evan Peters’ Net Worth and 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Him

Evan Peters’s performance as Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story stunned the audience. Evan has been in this industry for a...

20 hours ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix

Entertainment

‘1899’ Ending Explained: What Happened to Prometheus? [Spoilers]

Viewers will have a lot of questions throughout the eight episodes of Netflix’s new show 1899. The biggest mystery from the show relates to...

20 hours ago