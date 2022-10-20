Connect with us

What Time is ‘From Scratch’ Coming Netflix?

Image Credit: Netflix

It’s finally here! Oct. 21 is the release date for Netflix’s new romantic drama series, From Scratch. Make sure you don’t miss it with our release time and more below.

“From Scratch” is a limited series by Attica and Tembi Locke. Like many other Netflix shows, the romantic drama is an adaptation of another piece of work. It’s based on Tembi’s bestselling memoir, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home.

This novel tells the story of an American student named Amy who falls in love with a Sicilian chef named Lino. As they grow together and build their life together in Los Angeles, they are faced with many challenges, including cultural differences and unexpected cancer diagnosis. They must rely on one another to overcome these obstacles as they work toward a brighter future.

Zoe Saldana and Eugenio Mastrandrea star in the series leading roles as Amy and Lino. The main cast includes Danielle Deadwyler, Keith David, Kellita Smith, Judith Scott, Lucia Sardo, Paride Benassai and Roberta Rigano.

From Scratch release time

The romantic drama series will be released on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

From Scratch parents guide and age rating

Equally as powerful is the language and smoking in this show, which means it’s meant to be watched by mature audiences only. It has plenty of content that may not be appropriate for ages 17 and under.

Check out the official trailer for a sneak peek of the series!

