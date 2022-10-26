What Time is Family Reunion Season 3 (Part 5) Coming to Netflix?

With the annual holiday season just around the corner, Netflix subscribers are looking for an entertaining and lighthearted movie to watch with their families. Family Reunion always fits this description, so this week is when Season 3 starts back up on the streaming service.

Even with three seasons of the show, viewers still have much to look forward to. Ten brand-new episodes are coming in the final season, and series creator Meg DeLoatch stepped down as showrunner after season 2. Writers Arthur Harris and Adrienne Carter were promoted to co-showrunners for season 3.

Even though there’s been a shift in ranking behind the scenes, the main cast is all returning for Season 3. Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Loretta Devine, Talia Jackson, Anthony Alabi, Cameron J. Wright, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, and Jordyn Raya James are all confirmed to be returning for the third season of the show. Richard Roundtree will also appear again this year as M’Dear’s husband, Grandpa Jeb.

What time is Family Reunion part 5 coming to Netflix?

Family Reunion will return to Netflix on Thursday, October 27, at 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time. If you live on the West Coast or the Pacific Time Zone, you can watch the new episodes as early as midnight. On Central time, you’ll be able to see the new season at 2:00 a.m.

