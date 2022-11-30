What Is The Release Date for ‘My Tooth Your Love’ Episode 9?

Taiwanese drama My Tooth Your Love is airing right now. After the publication of Episode 8, the upcoming chapter of My Tooth Your Love is eagerly anticipated by audiences. But the wait is over because information about the upcoming episode is here.

Only seven episodes of My Tooth Your Love, the latest running Taiwanese drama, have aired. Ray Jiang directed My Tooth Your Love, while Lin Pei Yu wrote the drama. There are going to be 12 episodes or chapters in this drama.

Jin Xun An is the chief dentist of Gao Leng Dental Hospital. He is someone who doesn’t like to be vulnerable with others. However, when a client named Bai Lang visits him, everything in his life changes. She has never experienced the flutter of love that he feels now. What will happen next? Will he be able to convey his sentiments to Bai Lang?

My Tooth Your Love Episode 9 will be released on Friday, December 9, at 3 am EDT. My Tooth Your Love Episode 9 is going to air on LINE TV. International fans will be able to stream My Tooth Your Love Episode 9 Rakuten Viki, Gagaoolala, and We Tv on the following date and times:

Korean Standard Time: 10.o0 pm (December 9, 2022)

British Summer Time: 1.00 pm (December 9, 2022)

Philippines Standard Time: 9.00 pm (December 9, 2022)

Japanese Standard Time: 10.00 pm (December 9, 2022)

Indian Standard Time: 6.30 pm (December 9, 2022)

Singapore Standard Time: 9.00 pm (December 9, 2022)

Australia Eastern Daylight Time: midnight (December 10, 2022)

For more such updates, please refer to our website.