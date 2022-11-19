What Is The Plot Of Disney’s The Acolyte?

As we know, Disney recently obtained the rights to the famous franchise Star Wars. So, it is very unlikely that content will cease or clone production shortly.

The cast members of the Lucasfilm series will involve Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Dafne Keen (Logan), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Series). Their roles have not yet been revealed, bringing up the series’ hype. Based on its synopsis, it seems like the most awaited show in the universe.

What is Disney’s The Acolyte about?

According to Deadline, the series is a mystery-thriller about the shadowy secrets of emerging dark-side powers in the last days of the High Republic era. Also, an old padawan joins forces with her Jedi Master to investigate several crimes, but the forces they come across are darker than expected.

This series will dive deeper into the universe and take fans toward a chapter of Star Wars that no one has ever witnessed. The timeline is set around 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace. That already sounds like something that can grab a lot of attention.

Will The Acolyte be any good?

Because most Star Wars shows, except for The Book of Boba Fett, Have earned mostly positive reviews, it is most likely that this tv series, with proper narrative and character development, will be a massive success.

