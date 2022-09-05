What is Netflix’s K-Drama ‘Little Women’ About?

Netflix is still trying to expand its Korean series library, and it recently added the new mystery series titled Little Women on September 3rd. After the ending of Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Alchemy of Souls part-1, the audience is now looking for fresh content of K-drama.

Little Women is produced by Studio Dragon and directed by Kim Hee-won based on the scripts of Chung Seo-Kyung. It is based on the book written by Louisa May Alcott in 1868.

The series involves South Korean actors like:-

Kim Go-eun,

Nam Ji-Hyun,

Park Ji-hu,

Wi Ha-Joon,

Uhm Ji-won,

Um, Ki-Joon,

Kim Mi-sook,

Kang Hoon,

Jeon Chae-eun,

Gong Min-jeung, and others.

The story is based on three sisters living in poverty all their life, who finally come across a mysteriously large sum of money. The owner of that large amount of money wants it back. So, the three sisters get involved in a conspiracy with the wealthiest family in South Korea.

Little Women has a rating of TV-14, which means that it may not be suitable for ages 14 and below — the reason for this rating for substance use, fear, strong language, and suicide. So the parents are strongly cautioned.

According to Netflix, Little Women consists of many twists and turns, and the series has enough elements to keep the audience interested throughout its episodes.

The first episode will premiere on September 3rd, and the second episode will be released on September 4th. After this, new episodes will be released weekly on Saturdays and Sundays until the season finale.

Trailer

For more updates, keep an eye on our website. We will be updating you regarding the latest updates.