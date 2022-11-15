Connect with us

What is ‘Laguna Beach’ Star Kristin Cavallari’s Net Worth Now?

Laguna Beach Season 3, Laguna Beach new season, Laguna Beach Season 3 plot, Laguna Beach Season 3 cast
Image Credit: MTV

Kristin Cavallari joined as a high school junior in the MTV reality series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County in 2004. she played somewhat of a “villain” on Laguna and The Hills.

After two seasons of Laguna Beach and one and a half seasons of The Hills, Kristin Cavallari made a career in hosting and acting. However, she found her greatest success as a television personality and businesswoman when she started working with E! and began her successful brand, Uncommon James.

What is Kristin Cavallari’s estimated net worth?

Television personality, fashion designer, author, and business owner Kristin Cavallari has earned an estimated net worth of about $30 million. Cavallari has worked with the E! Network for award shows and made her reality series, Very Cavallari, on the network for three seasons.

Cavallari also launched her jewelry, home decor, and beauty line Uncommon James in 2017, creating three stores in Nashville, Chicago, and Dallas, and the children’s clothing line Little James. Cavallari has also penned Balancing in Heels and three cookbooks: True Roots, True Comfort, and Truly Simple (the latter will be released in April 2023).

Kristin Cavallari uses her Instagram account to promote her brands and work. She often shows off the latest Uncommon James collection and shares pictures from her cookbook. But how much Cavallari makes from sponsored social media posts isn’t clear yet. However, Cavallari’s public appearance fee for events has been estimated to be around $20-25,000.

