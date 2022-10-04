Fans of the TV show Firefly Lane will be excited to know that there is a new release date. The second season will air on December 2, with Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as the main actors. Season one was released in February 2021.

There will be an all-new cast, with the exception of some original members. The main form is comprised of Tully Hart, Kate Mularkey, Teenage Tully, Teenage Kate, Johnny Ryan, Cloud and Marah Ryan.

The drama series will welcome new cast members Ignacio Serricchio as Danny, India de Beaufort as Charlotte, Greg Germann as Benedict, and Jolene Purdy as Justine.

What is Firefly Lane season 2 about?

Season 2 will see the Firefly Lane girls work through their troubles, show us more backstories from the ’70s and ’80s, and answer the biggest question – why are the best buds not friends anymore? Here’s the official synopsis below:

“What could have ended the tight-knit thirty-year friendship of Tully and Kate, our “Firefly Lane Girls Forever”? We’ll learn the answer this season — but first — Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show and must start her career over from the bottom. This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from — including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud.

In the ’80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully’s career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz. She just might have met her match — if they could stop arguing for five minutes. While in the ’70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs, and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they need is each other.”