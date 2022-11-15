Connect with us

What is ‘Christmas With You’ on Netflix About?

Image Credit: Netflix

Now that October is over, it’s time to get excited about Christmas! Netflix is releasing a slate of holiday movies to kick off the season. Including releases from celebrities like Lindsay Lohan, starring in Falling for Christmas.

Christmas with You sees Angelina (played by Aimee Garcia), a successful but burnt-out pop star, begrudgingly take on the task of writing a hit Christmas song. Through her creative struggles and writer’s block, she encounters Mason (Luke Prael), a fan of hers who longs to meet her only during the holidays, which helps Angelina see what she wants in life and encourages her to explore it.

What is Christmas With You about?

In the movie Christmas with You, Angelina surprises a fan and finds herself stranded in the snow. After spending more time in town, she grows fond of it. She also falls for the fan’s father. Many of the theatrics seem reminiscent of classic holiday TV movies depicting a small town-to-city girl who falls for someone in her new home.

In Christmas With You, Aimee Garcia stars as the lead character, Angelina. Alongside her are Freddie Prinze Jr., who’s become best known for his voice acting lately due to a steady stream of recent roles like Jane Eyre and Scooby-Doo. Gabriel Sloyer, Lawrence J. Hughes, Deja Monique Cruz, Grace Dumdaw, Matthew Grimaldi, Zenzi Williams, and Elisa Bocanegra appear in this film.

