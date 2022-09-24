What Accent Does Evan Peters Use To Play Jeffrey Dahmer In Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The new Netflix series – Monster is currently streaming on Netflix. This series takes us to a fictionalized retelling of the murderer and sex offender Jeffrey Dahmer’s life and the story of his victims.

This serial killer was convicted of murdering and dismembering 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. A few of his murders also involved necrophilia, cannibalism, and the permanent preservation of body parts. The story is horrifying to even look at.

Evan Peters gives us a haunting and harrowing performance that brings his Character of Dahmer to life all too well. This talented actor is great at portraying quiet and weird characters with a dark side. And then, when Dahmer kills, it’s like a switch goes off. A part of bringing this terrible character to life onscreen is the accent on which Peters has chosen to speak.

Jeffrey Dahmer, the murderer, was not a Canadian. So, the accent that Peters uses in the show is the American Midwestern accent. Dahmer was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and he was mostly raised between Wisconsin and Doylestown, Ohio, where his family later shifted. His life was mostly spent between the two states, which are both in the Midwest. This says a lot about the accent.

