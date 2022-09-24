Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

What Accent Does Evan Peters Use To Play Jeffrey Dahmer In Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Avatar photo

Published

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

The new Netflix series – Monster is currently streaming on Netflix. This series takes us to a fictionalized retelling of the murderer and sex offender Jeffrey Dahmer’s life and the story of his victims.

This serial killer was convicted of murdering and dismembering 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. A few of his murders also involved necrophilia, cannibalism, and the permanent preservation of body parts. The story is horrifying to even look at.

Evan Peters gives us a haunting and harrowing performance that brings his Character of Dahmer to life all too well. This talented actor is great at portraying quiet and weird characters with a dark side. And then, when Dahmer kills, it’s like a switch goes off. A part of bringing this terrible character to life onscreen is the accent on which Peters has chosen to speak.

Jeffrey Dahmer, the murderer, was not a Canadian. So, the accent that Peters uses in the show is the American Midwestern accent. Dahmer was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and he was mostly raised between Wisconsin and Doylestown, Ohio, where his family later shifted. His life was mostly spent between the two states, which are both in the Midwest. This says a lot about the accent.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.

In this article:, , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Outer Banks, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Chase Stokes Outer Banks, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Chase Stokes

Entertainment

Outer Banks star Chase Stokes debuts shocking new look on Instagram

The lead of Outer Banks, Chase Stokes, posted his new hairstyle on Instagram, which has left his fans shocked and devastated. In this new...

7 mins ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast

Entertainment

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Was Glenda Cleveland a Real Person?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is currently streaming on Netflix, and the series ain’t for the faint of heart. This new series is about...

13 mins ago
The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix

Entertainment

What Is The Plot of The Midnight Club on Netflix?

A new horror mystery-thriller The Midnight Club will com on Friday, October 7th, on Netflix. This new show is based on eight young terminally...

19 mins ago
Days of Our Lives, Days of Our Lives cast, Days of Our Lives plot Days of Our Lives, Days of Our Lives cast, Days of Our Lives plot

Entertainment

Is Days of Our Lives Available On Peacock?

At first, ABC decided to move its popular series Dancing with the Stars to Disney+ exclusively. And now, NBC’s longest-running show, Days of Our...

28 mins ago
Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot

Entertainment

Where Can You Watch Don’t Worry Darling Online?

Don’t Worry Darling is finally going to arrive at the theater near you. If you don’t want to go to a theater, can you...

36 mins ago
Blonde, Blonde netflix, Blonde plot, Blonde cast Blonde, Blonde netflix, Blonde plot, Blonde cast

Entertainment

Where Can You Watch The movie Blonde Online?

Ana de Armas’s long-awaited role of the iconic Marilyn Monroe is finally here as Blonde begins its theatrical run. Ana de Armas stars as...

42 mins ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast

Entertainment

What Happened To Jeffrey Dahmer? Did Jeffrey Go To Jail?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is the latest project by Ryan Murphy, and it’s now available on Netflix. In this ten-episode limited series, Evan...

47 mins ago
Your Place or Mine, Your Place or Mine cast, Your Place or Mine plot Your Place or Mine, Your Place or Mine cast, Your Place or Mine plot

Entertainment

Your Place or Mine Synopsis, Cast, Release Date, and More

Reese Witherspoon is returning to her romantic comedy roots and will star in an upcoming film with Netflix. Reese is getting ready to make...

57 mins ago
20th Century Girl, 20th Century Girl cast, 20th Century Girl plot 20th Century Girl, 20th Century Girl cast, 20th Century Girl plot

Entertainment

20th Century Girl Cast, Synopsis, Release Date, Cast, and More

Many new K-Dramas have been coming to Netflix, and most of them have seen success. 20th Century Girl will be a Korean movie released...

1 hour ago
What Lies Beneath, What Lies Beneath plot, What Lies Beneath cast What Lies Beneath, What Lies Beneath plot, What Lies Beneath cast

Entertainment

Where Can You Watch What Lies Beneath In 2022?

What Lies Beneath is the perfect film to get started with the spooky season. This classic 2000 film revolves around the story of Claire...

1 hour ago
Pretty Wild, Pretty Wild plot, Pretty Wild cast and more Pretty Wild, Pretty Wild plot, Pretty Wild cast and more

Entertainment

Is Pretty Wild Starring Alexis Neiers Available On Netflix?

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist is currently streaming on Netflix, and those eager to know what Neiers is up to all these years...

1 hour ago
Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser

Entertainment

Wednesday Cast, Teaser, Synopsis, Release Date, and More

The famous filmmaker Tim Burton will make his television debut with a series inspired by Wednesday Addam, with Jenna Ortega playing the title role....

1 hour ago