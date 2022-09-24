Connect with us

Wednesday: Release Date Of Wednesday Confirmed For November 2022 On Netflix

Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser
Image Credit: Netflix

Tim Burton’s Wednesday will not make it to Netflix in time for Halloween. However, we won’t have to wait too long to get our hand on this new show.

The show Wednesday revolves around the titular character from the fictional Addams Family. It stars Jenna Ortega for You alongside famous actors like Catherine-Zeta Jones, Luis Guzmán, and The Sandman‘s Gwendoline Christie.
Fans of the original show and movie adaptations have been excited about this upcoming series since it was confirmed in 2020.

Netflix recently announced on Friday that Wednesday would be arriving to the streamer on November 23rd, 2022. That’s the day before Thanksgiving, and the timing is perfect, as the families will be together to watch it.

Other Netflix releases that we can expect in November 2022 are:-

Manifest season 4,
The Crown season 5,
Blockbuster,
Enola Holmes 2,
Dead to Me season 3, which was recently disclosed.

The streamer is set to start its winter holiday lineup this November with titles like Falling for Christmas and Christmas With You about to premiere.

Although fans are disappointed that they won’t be getting the release of Wednesday this October for Halloween, they are still super excited to check out the new show.

