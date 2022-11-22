‘Wednesday’ on Netflix: Episode Count & Titles [Season 1]

The Netflix original series Wednesday will become a topic to discuss for the rest of the year. The series is supposed to be the creepy yet whimsical series we’ve been looking for all year.

The series follows Tim Burton’s direction and includes scream princess Jenna Ortega. There isn’t a single thing that viewers aren’t looking forward to. The show is already receiving critical acclaim from all corners of the world, which means that the series has lived up to the hype.

Here are the number of episodes you can watch on Netflix’s Wednesday.

Wednesday episode count

The series contains a total of eight episodes. Each episode is about 45 minutes long and has an age rating of TV-14. So don’t forget to grab your kids to watch alongside you.

Here are the titles for each episode in season 1:

Episode 1: “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”

Episode 2: “Woe is the Loneliest Number”

Episode 3: “Friend or Woe”

Episode 4: “Woe What A Night”

Episode 5: “You Reap What You Woe”

Episode 6: “Quid Pro Woe”

Episode 7: “If You Don’t Woe By Now”

Episode 8: “A Murder of Woes”

Viewers can take a shot at what you think each episode will be about based on these titles. However, we want you to take it a step further and see if you can guess which scenes in the official trailer may fit any of the episode titles.

