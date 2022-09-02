Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Virgin River Season 5 Update: Everything We Know So Far

Published

'Virgin River' Season 5
Image Credit: Netflix

Fans are excited for the next instalment of Virgin River after season 4’s enormous success last year. Fortunately, fans of the show will be thrilled to learn that the fifth season of this Netflix Original romantic drama is on its way.

After the third season of Virgin River premiered to the show’s biggest audience to date in July 2021, Netflix renewed the series for two more seasons. The start-studded cast ensured that we would be back in Virgin River until season 5, at least.

However, we’ll all have to wait for quite a while until the new episodes arrive. Virgin River season 5 will not be one of the latest Netflix shows and movies, released in September 2022, as it was not included on their latest list of releases.

Since July 2022, the show’s creators and cast members have been working hard to film the 12 episodes of Virgin River season 5. The cast announced that filming was under way through a photo of their virtual table read on July 18th.

Production will proceed through mid-November, and post-production will begin and last for six months. Considering these aspects, we can expect it to be released some time around July 2023.

Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel in the series, stated that filming the season 5 episodes is “pretty heavy” and “some of the best episodes ever done.”

Stay tuned for more updates regarding this upcoming series.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Entertainment

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know

The 1929 war novel All Quiet on the Western Front, written by Erich Maria Remarque, is getting a new adaptation on Netflix. All Quiet...

5 mins ago

Entertainment

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

Netflix announced in 2021 that a movie adaptation of the famous Roald Dahl character Matilda would be arriving on Netflix in December 2022. Well,...

9 mins ago
Devil in Ohio, Devil in Ohio cast, Devil in Ohio plot Devil in Ohio, Devil in Ohio cast, Devil in Ohio plot

Entertainment

When Will ‘Devil in Ohio’ Be Available on Netflix? [Worldwide Release Times]

It’s almost September, so it’s time to indulge in some horror material that will make the hairs on your back stand on end. It’s...

19 hours ago
Lover release date, Lover cast, Lover plot Lover release date, Lover cast, Lover plot

Entertainment

‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’: Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

Netflix is about to bring more heat to our screens. Bridgerton and Sex/Life has been a massive success. So, the streamer thinks of it...

19 hours ago
Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot

Entertainment

Everything We Know About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 So Far

Fans have eagerly awaited the next season of Grey’s Anatomy since the last season concluded. The 18th season ended with some major cliffhangers for...

19 hours ago
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol release update, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol cast Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol release update, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol cast

Entertainment

‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’: Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

The Netflix adaptation of Scrooge: A Christmas Carol contains a “supernatural, time-traveling, musical” twist that is supposed to put the viewers in a festive...

19 hours ago
Alice in Borderland, Alice in Borderland plot, Alice in Borderland cast Alice in Borderland, Alice in Borderland plot, Alice in Borderland cast

Entertainment

Netflix Originals Arriving in December 2022 [Plus Expected Release Dates]

Welcome to your early look at the New Netflix Originals shows and movies scheduled to hit the service in December 2022. It’s a big...

20 hours ago
The Girls on the Bus, The Girls on the Bus cast, The Girls on the Bus plot The Girls on the Bus, The Girls on the Bus cast, The Girls on the Bus plot

Entertainment

‘The Girls on the Bus’: Who’s in HBO Max’s New Political Drama?

A new political drama, The Girls on the Bus, has arrived on HBO Max. A release date has not yet been announced. However, the...

20 hours ago
Love in the Villa cast, Love in the Villa Love in the Villa cast, Love in the Villa

Entertainment

‘Love in the Villa’: The Full Soundtrack to Netflix’s Romantic Comedy

Tom Hopper and Kat Graham team up for your next favorite romantic comedy, Love in the Villa, which is now available to watch on...

20 hours ago
Aftershock, Aftershock Cast, Aftershock plot Aftershock, Aftershock Cast, Aftershock plot

Entertainment

What is Hulu’s Documentary ‘Aftershock’ About?

There are a lot of excellent documentaries on Netflix right now, and one of the newest is Aftershock on Hulu. According to the streamer,...

20 hours ago
Christmas with You, Christmas with You release date Christmas with You, Christmas with You release date

Entertainment

‘Christmas With You’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Synopsis

Netflix is known for its great holiday films, and this year they are bringing us Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. in Christmas with...

20 hours ago
Wolf Pack, Wolf Pack plot, Wolf Pack cast Wolf Pack, Wolf Pack plot, Wolf Pack cast

Entertainment

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Wolf Pack’ on Paramount+

The much-anticipated return of Teen Wolf has everyone talking. The fan-favorite characters are back, and they’re facing another adventure this time. But the werewolf...

20 hours ago