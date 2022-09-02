Virgin River Season 5 Update: Everything We Know So Far

Fans are excited for the next instalment of Virgin River after season 4’s enormous success last year. Fortunately, fans of the show will be thrilled to learn that the fifth season of this Netflix Original romantic drama is on its way.

After the third season of Virgin River premiered to the show’s biggest audience to date in July 2021, Netflix renewed the series for two more seasons. The start-studded cast ensured that we would be back in Virgin River until season 5, at least.

However, we’ll all have to wait for quite a while until the new episodes arrive. Virgin River season 5 will not be one of the latest Netflix shows and movies, released in September 2022, as it was not included on their latest list of releases.

Since July 2022, the show’s creators and cast members have been working hard to film the 12 episodes of Virgin River season 5. The cast announced that filming was under way through a photo of their virtual table read on July 18th.

Production will proceed through mid-November, and post-production will begin and last for six months. Considering these aspects, we can expect it to be released some time around July 2023.

Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel in the series, stated that filming the season 5 episodes is “pretty heavy” and “some of the best episodes ever done.”

Stay tuned for more updates regarding this upcoming series.