‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Marie Elizabeth Spannhake Case: Where are Cameron and Janice Hooker Now?

The 19-year-old Marie Elizabeth had just relocated to Chico, California, with her fiancé a couple of months before she went missing. Her disappearance is central to Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, episode 8, “The Ghost in Apartment 14.”

Approximately eight years after Spannhake disappeared in 1984, Janice Hooker went to the police and claimed she and Cameron Hooker (her husband) had kidnapped Spannhake. Janice Hooker claimed that Cameron Hooker murdered her, and they buried Spannhake somewhere between their home in Red Bluff and Lassen Volcanic National Park.

Where are Cameron and Janice Hooker now?

Despite receiving a 104-year prison sentence, Cameron became eligible for parole in 2015 due to California’s Elderly Parole Program.

Janice Hooker was scheduled to return to court on September 14, 2022, to determine whether she would be labelled as a “sexually violent predator” or not. If convicted, Janice Hooker will return to jail and receive mental health treatment; if not, he will be released on parole.

According to The US Sun, no information on the court proceedings has yet been released to the public.

Have there been any updates on Marie Elizabeth Spannhake’s case?

There haven’t been any case updates beyond what occurred in the episode of Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 and Cameron Hooker’s pending parole.