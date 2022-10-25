‘Unsolved Mysteries’: Are There any Joshua Guimond Case Updates?

The sixth episode of Unsolved Mysteries is all about Joshua Guimond. Joshua was a college student who went missing in November 2002 and left behind a devastated family and many close friends.

What happened to Joshua Guimond?

On Saturday, November 9, 2002, Joshua Guimond was seen walking toward his dormitory at St. John’s University in Queens. Earlier that evening, he attended a poker party at Metten Court apartments on the northern side of Stumpf Lake and seemed to be headed back toward his dormitory on the southern side of campus.

Witnesses put Joshua at the party around 11:30 p.m. People who saw Joshua at the party remember that he left not long after arriving, around midnight. A couple of people on the bridge observed someone who was a good match for Joshua walking about to his dorm.

Joshua was never seen again. Police launched an investigation, but his body wasn’t found. It took 20 years for new clues to surface that likely hold the key to finding his killer or what became of him.

Are there any Joshua Guimond case updates?

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office released images pulled from the computer of Joshua’s killer, which are featured in the upcoming episode. These photos are likely linked to Joshua’s Yahoo! Personals profiles and communicated with.

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying any of the people pictured in the hopes that one of them could provide insight into Joshua’s disappearance.

While watching this episode, if you recognize anyone in the images or have any information on who and where these individuals are, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has asked for your help. You can submit tips online or call Investigator Struffert at 320-259-3700 with any information that would help solve this case.