Your Guide to Demon Slayer Before Infinity Castle

Within the past decade, Demon Slayer has become an anime icon, spawning 4 seasons and a movie. And with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle fast approaching, you might be worried that you don’t have enough time to watch it all. But don’t worry, I’ll be your guide to the key characters, the plot, and the arcs in the series. So get ready for your crash course on Demon Slayer!

Main plot

Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who spends his days with his mother and siblings chopping wood in the mountains and walking down to the village to sell charcoal. But one night, as he returns from his latest trip, he’s horrified to find his family slaughtered. As he surveys the wreckage, he finds his sister, Nezuko, clinging to life, but now she has become a demon. If he wants to restore her humanity, he’ll have to go on a journey to find a cure. To do that, he’ll have to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji, the King of Demons.

Key characters

Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro Kamado is a kind-hearted and determined boy, and our main character. Armed with the Water Breathing style and later the mysterious Sun Breathing, Tanjiro’s main goal is to find a cure for his sister and defeat Muzan Kibutsuji.

Nezuko Kamado

Nezuko Kamado is Tanjiro’s younger sister, turned into a demon during Muzan’s attack. Despite her transformation, she always protects her brother. She even refuses to eat humans and recharges her energy by sleeping.

Zenitsu Agatsuma

Zenitsu Agatsuma is a fellow Demon Slayer and companion to Tanjiro. A coward who is afraid of his own shadow, Zenitsu brings the comedy, but when he falls asleep, his mastery of Thunder Breathing shows itself. Even if he can only perform one form of Thunder Breathing, Zenitsu shows what happens when you hone your craft to perfection.

Inosuke Hashibira

Inosuke Hashibira is a masked Demon Slayer who was raised in the mountains by wild animals. Wielding dual blades and the self-taught Beast Breathing style, Inosuke is a wild child who loves the thrill of combat. With guts of steel, Inosuke not only brings the action and the chaos.

Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc

First is what is collectively referred to as the Unwavering Resolve Arc. This arc covers several stages and arcs of Tanjiro’s journey and fleshes out the world of Demon Slayer. The journey starts with the Final Selection. After training in the Water Breathing fighting style, Tanjiro takes the final exam to become a Demon Slayer. Once he passes, Tanjiro goes on to meet various allies such as Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Tamayo, a sweet demon doctor. He also has his first confrontation with Muzan and the Twelve Kizuki.

All of this leads up to Mount Natagumo, where Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke must fight Rui, a powerful demon, and his spider family. After a long, fought battle, the trio is taken to the Demon Slayer Headquarters for rehabilitation and training. This is also where Tanjiro meets the Hashira, the highest rank a Demon Slayer can attain. It’s an arc that focuses on the beginning of the journey and introduces the viewer to Tanjiro’s world.

Mugen Train Arc

The next arc has Tanjiro and company accompany the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, to investigate a train whose passengers keep disappearing. During this, Tanjiro asks Rengoku if he knows anything about the Hinokami Kagura, a dance his father performed for him as a child. Unfortunately, he doesn’t know anything, and Tanjiro finds himself back at square one.

However, it isn’t long before they all have to fight against Enmu, a demon who has fused with the train. With their power combined, not only do the boys defeat the demon, but they protect the passengers, too. But after Enmu falls, they are met with one last challenge: Akaza, one of Muzan’s Upper Six. After a long epic battle, Akaza wins, killing Rengoku. As Rengoku dies, he points Tanjiro to his estate, where his family may know of the Hinokami Kagura. One of the shorter arcs, it introduces the dangers of the Twelve Kizuki and establishes that no one is safe, not even the Hashira.

Entertainment District Arc

After recovering from the Mugen Train attack, Tanjiro makes his way to Rengoku’s estate and meets Shinjuro Rengoku, the former Flame Hashira, who reveals that Tanjiro’s Hinokami Kagura is, in reality, the ancient art of Sun breathing, the first breathing form. After passing on Rengoku’s last words, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke join Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, on an espionage mission to Yoshiwara’s Entertainment District.

Tengen’s wives have gone missing along with numerous courtesans, and Tengen needs the boys’ help to find them. Here, they uncover the secrets of the demon lurking in the shadow Daki. But things escalate when her older brother Gyutaro reveals himself and the two team up to take them all down. The battle pushes Tanjiro and his friends to their limits, but with Uzui’s help, they triumph! This marks the first time in centuries that an Upper Rank demon has been slain. It’s an arc where spy tactics are the name of the game, and it reinforces the dangers of the Upper Rank demons, with teamwork being an essential element.

Swordsmith Village Arc

When Tanjiro finds his sword damaged, he travels to the Swordsmith Village, the home of the blacksmiths who craft the Demon Slayers’ weapons. Here, he meets Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, and Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira. He also meets Genya Shinazugawa, the younger brother of a Hashira who cannot use breathing styles, but has a unique ability: he can eat demons.

Throughout the arc, Tanjiro trains hard with budding swordsmith Kotetsu and learns more about Sun Breathing. His visit is interrupted, though, when Upper Rank Demons Hantengu and Gyokko attack the village. After a long fight against Hantengu, not only does Tanjiro slay the Upper Rank, but Nezuko finds the strength to conquer the sun. This arc not only gives light to the artisans of the Demon Slayer world, but also shows its diversity and the importance of the relationship between Slayers and Swordsmiths.

Hashira Training Arc

In the anime’s last arc, we follow Tanjiro as he hones his skills as Muzan’s forces grow desperate. Here we meet the last Hashira Gyomei Himejima, the Stone Hashira, Obanai Iguro, the Serpent Hashira, and Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Wind Hashira. We even learn a little more about the Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka, Tanjiro’s superior and mentor, as the two bond.

Each Demon Slayer has their own training method, and it is a brutal test for Tanjiro and friends, but with hard work and determination, they conquer each challenge. This arc shows the Hashira and their various personalities, all before the final war with Muzan. It even ends with a stunning final scene with Tamayo’s return before the final fall into the Infinity Castle.

All caught up?

With stunning visuals and an enticing story, Demon Slayer is a stellar anime to watch. You can find it either on Crunchyroll or Netflix, and Infinity Castle is right around the corner! It’s a movie that aims to start the final act of Demon Slayer. With the trailers showing inevitable battles, it’s a movie you cannot miss if you’re a fan of Demon Slayer. I hope you enjoyed your Demon Slayer Crash Course!