Your Favorite Films are Returning to Theaters

With theaters buzzing again, studios are leaning on nostalgia in a big way.

The rest of 2025 is packed with major anniversaries of beloved classics and re-releases of fan-favorite movies, giving audiences a rare chance to experience these films the way they were meant to be seen, on the big screen.

Here is a list of some of the biggest films returning to theaters across the United States in the upcoming months.

Jaws: 50th Anniversary

Martin Brody (Roy Schneider) in Jaws. Credit: Universal Pictures.

Don’t miss your chance, Jaws is back on the big screen for its 50th anniversary! Currently playing in select theaters through the second week of September, Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic didn’t just terrify audiences, it redefined the summer blockbuster and inspired the entire “sharksploitation” subgenre. Today, it stands as one of cinema’s most iconic thrillers and a perfect summertime watch.

Set on the idyllic New England coast of Amity Island, the film opens with the grisly death of a young woman during a late-night swim. While many advise the public beach be shut down to prevent any more deaths, it stays open in hopes of making a profit from all of the tourists visiting during the summer season. What unfolds is the terror of a monstrous great white in one of cinema’s most iconic sea battles.

Some theaters are even offering 3D screenings, giving audiences the unforgettable experience of a great white shark lunging straight toward their seats. So, close out your summer with a return to Amity Island and the unforgettable cast of Jaws.

Hamilton: 10th Anniversary

The Schuyler Sisters. Credit: Disney+

For the first time ever, the Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize–winning Broadway phenomenon Hamilton is coming to theaters.

These special screenings will blend live theater and cinematic elements, capturing the energy, music, and emotion of one of the decade’s most groundbreaking musicals from every angle.

A cultural touchstone for many members of Gen Z, Hamilton tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and his role in the Revolution, all through a score that fuses hip-hop, pop, R&B, and classic musical sounds. Hamilton arrives in theaters nationwide starting September 5th.

The Sound of Music: 60th Anniversary

Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music. Credit: 20th Century Fox.

A true definition of a beloved classic, The Sound of Music returns to theaters for its 60th anniversary, remastered in stunning 4K. Audiences who grew up with the film will have the chance to experience the sweeping beauty of the Austrian countryside on the big screen. Some theaters could even host special sing-along screenings, inviting fans to join in on timeless songs like “My Favorite Things,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and “Do-Re-Mi.”

Based on a true story, the film follows Maria, played by the incomparable and incredible Julie Andrews, as she becomes the governess to a widowed naval captain’s seven children, leading to one of the most cherished musicals in film history.

The Sound of Music will play in theaters from September 12th through September 17th.

Studio Ghibli: 40th Anniversary

Howl and Sophie in Howl’s Moving Castle. Credit: Studio Ghibli

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Studio Ghibli, the legendary Japanese animation studio founded by directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, along with producer Toshio Suzuki. Renowned worldwide for its artistry, imagination, and emotional storytelling, Studio Ghibli has become one of the most celebrated names in animation.

To honor the milestone, “Studio Ghibli Fest” is returning to theaters with some of the studio’s most beloved films, including Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, and The Boy and the Heron. The series of films will be spread across the upcoming months so viewers have something to look forward to throughout the entire fall season. Other iconic titles from the studio include My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo, Princess Mononoke, and Kiki’s Delivery Service.

Howl’s Moving Castle will be in theaters from September 20th through the 24th, Spirited Away from October 18th through the 22nd, and The Boy and the Heron from November 15th through the 19th.

The Devil’s Rejects: 20th Anniversary

Bill Moseley and Sheri Moon Zombie in The Devil’s Rejects. Credit: Lions Gate Films

Just in time for spooky season, Rob Zombie’s The Devil’s Rejects returns to theaters for its 20th anniversary. A sequel to House of 1000 Corpses and part of Zombie’s brutal trilogy, the film follows the sadistic Firefly family, led by fan favorite Captain Spaulding, as they go on the run from the law and leave a trail of new victims in their wake.

While it is hard to beat the originality and humor of the first film, many fans consider The Devil’s Rejects the stronger film, with higher ratings on Letterboxd. Set in the dusty, dirty, and bloody atmosphere of the Wild West, the film leaves you with the feeling that you need to take a shower, though not before its unforgettable, epic final scene.

The Devil’s Rejects is playing for a limited time between October 6th and 8th.

Back to the Future: 40th Anniversary

Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown in Back to The Future. Credit: Universal Pictures.

The 1985 sci-fi classic, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is also coming back to theaters shortly.

When teenager Marty McFly is accidentally sent to the 1950s in eccentric scientist Doc Brown’s time-traveling DeLorean, he comes face-to-face with the teenage versions of his parents. Now, he must find a way back to the present without altering history—or erasing his own existence.Catch Back to the Future on the big screen from October 30th through early November.

And that’s only scratching the surface, plenty more re-releases are on the way, so keep watch for your other favorites!

Watching your favorite film on the big screen is such a magical experience, especially if you were never able to see it in theaters originally. Screenings like these are more than nostalgia trips, they are communal cinematic events, reminders of why these films became cultural touchstones in the first place.

So, whether it’s through Fandango, Regal, AMC, Cinemark, or Fathom Events, find your nearest theater, grab that popcorn and candy, and get ready to sink into the magic of the big screen.