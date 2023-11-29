‘Young Sheldon’ Season 7 Release Date, Production Update & More

Whether you were a fan of The Big Bang Theory or not, Young Sheldon’s prequel storyline remains quite accessible. Seasons 1-5 now streaming on Netflix make it easier for newcomers to jump in without needing all the background from the flagship series. With the anticipation for Young Sheldon Season 7, there’s a lot to uncover before its release.

Young Sheldon isn’t a Netflix Original but licensed from CBS, the network behind the show. We’ve got a confirmed release date along with news about the final season’s ending.

Season 7 kicks off on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The last of the 14 episodes airs on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET, concluding with a one-hour finale. While it might take some time for Season 7 to land on Netflix (if it ever does), you can catch Season 6 on Max presently.

After airing on CBS, Young Sheldon Season 7 episodes will stream on Paramount+ the next day. Once the season wraps up, the episodes will eventually be exclusively available on Max.

Filming for Season 7 officially began on November 21, 2023, as confirmed by Iain Armitage’s social media post. Expect a fresh title card featuring Emily Osment’s Mandy and baby CeCe joining the Cooper family in the new main title sequence.

Initially slated for CBS’s fall 2023 schedule, the season faced delays due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes impacting Hollywood’s overall production. The Writers Guild of America and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers resolved their strike on September 27, 2023. The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and AMPTP reached a tentative agreement on November 9, 2023, signifying the end of their strike. This allowed Young Sheldon, among other productions, to resume work post-haste.