‘You’ Season 4: Everything You Need to Know About the Newest Season (Spoilers)

The next season of Netflix’s critically acclaimed thriller series YOU is right around the corner, but the question is, are you prepared?

Season Four’s teaser trailer

Showrunner Sera Gramble returns to tell the next chapter in the story of Joe Goldberg. Ten more episodes are coming to Netflix later this month. Longtime director John Scott is at the helm of two episodes this season. Rachel Leiterman and Harry Jierjian are directing two and three episodes, respectively. Lead actor Penn Badgley will be directing the ninth episode of this season. Longtime viewers of the show will be upset to hear that no episodes will be directed by Silver Tree this season. Tree directed several episodes of seasons two and three, and is sadly not returning to direct any episodes this time.

The Who in YOU

In season four of You, things take a turn for Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley), as the hunter becomes the hunted. Following the events of season three, Joe heads to London, hoping to leave his life of murder and stalking behind him. He is starting a new life as Jonathan Moore, a professor at a prestigious college. But the past refuses to stay buried. A new string of murders at the college causes eyes to fall on Joe yet again; he is not only a suspect but a target. The killer’s sights are now on him, and this mysterious murderer knows of Joe’s dark past. With a series of targets on his back, can Joe manage to keep his murderous urges at bay? Or will Joe attract some unwanted attention?

Image source: Netflix

Also returning in this season is Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy. She is still fleeing after she became the object of Joe’s obsession towards the end of the third season. Seeing as she is present in the trailer, it is evident that she didn’t stay hidden for long. Joe doesn’t give up that easily, does he?

Joe is surrounded by a new cast of characters. Such as the students at the college he is now a professor at. His class of unruly, privileged students includes the likes of Adam Pratt (Lukas Gage), Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper), and Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman).

Read More: ‘You’ Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Trailer & More

What about the books?

The first season of YOU was based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel of the same name. The second and third seasons were based on the second novel in the series “Hidden Bodies.” Season four seems to be diverging from the novels. This season is not based on the third novel in the series, “You Love Me.” Season four is aiming to be its own unique story. The fourth novel in the series, “For You and Only You,” is going to release sometime this year. It is inspired by this season because it was written while this season was being filmed. Though, in the upcoming novel, Joe becomes a professor at Harvard rather than London.

With this diverging from the texts, the YOU novels and Netflix series can be seen as separate stories. Especially since the events of the third novel have yet to be adopted. So, if you are in desperate need of more Joe Goldberg, the third novel is an untapped well.

Read More: “You” Fans Predict This Wild Theory For Season 4 Part 2

Fan Speculation

With the extreme critical success of the prior three seasons of YOU, fans are frothing at the bit for more. Especially since season three provided many questions that have yet to be answered. One bombshell from the third season that has was not iterated on was the reveal that Joe was not an only child. He had a brother, at least, that is what fans speculate from the flashback in the third season. Fans wonder if this brother will make an appearance in this new season.

Will the law finally catch Joe in this season, fans wonder? Joe has been narrowly escaping the law for three seasons now; some think it is high time for his luck to run out. If the texts Joe receives in the trailer are anything to go by, his luck very well may be running thin.

The first half of this season will release on Netflix on the ninth of February. The second half of the season dropped on the ninth of March.