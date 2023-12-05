Where to Watch ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’

After four feature films, and another one on its way to the big screen, Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse is coming to the small screen with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The new series, set a year after the G-Day attack in 2014’s Godzilla, debuted on 17th November on Apple TV+. Following Cate Randa (Anna Sawai) on her quest to discover more about her late father, she finds her secret half-brother, Kentaro (Ren Watabe). This isn’t her only discovery: her family is involved with researching the world’s monsters. The top-secret organisation’s name: Monarch.

Credit: Apple TV

At nearly 20 million views, the trailer has proved successful. But does the show live up to its expectations? Fans certainly seem to think so. The first two episodes premiered last week, with the third out now. The new series follows the two siblings’ connection to Monarch which we were introduced to in the Godzilla film. Fans are calling the series ‘action-packed’ with each episode (so far!) being jam-packed.

So now you want to know when and how you can watch it? All the answers are below.

Watch the trailer here:

When is ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ releasing?

‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ officially started streaming a week ago on Friday 17th November where viewers were treated to the first two episodes dropping on the same day.

Subsequent episodes are set to air weekly (every Friday), with the third episode premiering today.

Episode 3. Frost Vark Titan in “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters”. Credit: Apple TV

The series is due to run through to 12th January 2024, when the 10th, and final, episode will arrive.

Episode 1 – Aftermath – Friday 17th November (out now)

Episode 2 – Departure – Friday 17th November (out now)

Episode 3 – Secrets & Lies – Friday 24th November (out now)

Episode 4 – Parallels and Interiors – Friday 1st December

Episode 5 – The Way Out – Friday 8th December

Episode 6 – Terrifying Miracles – Friday 15th December

Episode 7 – Will The Real May Please Stand Up? – Friday 22nd December

Episode 8 – Birthright – Friday 29th December

Episode 9 – TBC – Friday 5th January 2024

Episode 10 – TBC – Friday 12th January 2024

All episodes will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+.

How many episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters are there?

There are set to be 10 episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in total, each episode at around 50 minutes.

What is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters about?

The official synopsis for the show sets up the show as “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch.

“Clues lead them into the world of monsters, and ultimately down the rabbit hole to army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

“The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.”

Anna Sawai in “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters”. Credit: Apple TV

Where to Watch Other MonsterVerse Movies

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse cinematic universe.

The franchise started in 2014 with Godzilla, which was followed by Kong: Skull Island in 2017 and Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019.

Whilst in Godzilla vs. Kong the two monsters gave us an epic fight (released in 2021), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (set to premier in early 2024) will be about the duo working together.

Here’s where to stream the other MonsterVerse movies:

Godzilla (2014) — Apple TV, Prime Video

Kong: Skull Island — Apple TV, Prime Video

Godzilla: King of the Monsters — Apple TV, Prime Video

Godzilla vs. Kong — Max, Apple TV, Prime Video

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — in theaters early 2024