Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Part 2 Release Date And Time By Time Zone

After the release of Virgin River Season 5 Part 1, the second instalment is all set to live with 12 episodes on Netflix.
Avatar photo

Published

Virgin River, Virgin River Season 5
Image Source: Netflix

Virgin River followers, get ready to immerse yourself once more in the beloved small-town drama series. The final two episodes of season 5 are set to premiere on Thursday, November 30, and this will be a perfect Christmas celebration for all Netflix users and fans of Virgin River.

Much anticipated Virgin River Season 5 first appeared on Netflix on September 7, unveiling its initial 10 episodes. The second segment of this 12-episode season was announced for a November release, heralding a special two-episode holiday event.

As we left Mel, Jack, and the town’s endearing characters, numerous unanswered questions lingered. Their journey through a traumatic fire and the heartbreaking loss of their baby takes an unexpected turn when Mel discovers she shares a different father from her sister. In the lead-up to the holidays, Mel uncovers that her biological father resides in Virgin River.

Meanwhile, within the town’s fold, an expectant Charmaine readies for childbirth, while Lizzie’s surprise pregnancy promises a ripple in the town’s tranquility. Doc takes a chance on a clinical trial for his eyesight, divulging his decision to Hope. Amidst these developments, love blooms for Cameron and Muriel, Brie and Mike, Preacher and Kaia, and Brady and Lark. However, these relationships aren’t without their own share of challenges and hidden pasts.

For eager Virgin River followers are eager to know what comes next, the question arises: when can you catch the second part of season 5 on Netflix?

Virgin River Season 5 Release Date & Time On Netflix

For the viewers of United States who are keen to watch Netflix at night. , the final two installments of Virgin River‘s fifth season start streaming at 12 a.m. PT, translating to 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 30. It’s a late kickoff, especially for a Thursday, but fear not – these Christmas-themed episodes will be available in the morning, over the weekend, or closer to the holiday if you prefer to wait.

  • Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST on Wednesday, Nov. 29
  • Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Wednesday, Nov. 29
  • West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 30
  • Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Thursday, Nov. 30
  • Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 30
  • East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 30
  • Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT on Thursday, Nov. 30
  • England: 8:00 a.m. BST on Thursday, Nov. 30
  • France: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, Nov. 30
  • Germany: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, Nov. 30
  • Italy: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, Nov. 30
  • Spain: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, Nov. 30
  • South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST on Thursday, Nov. 30
  • Israel: 10:00 a.m. IDT on Thursday, Nov. 30
  • Dubai, UAE: 11:00 a.m. GST on Thursday, Nov. 30
  • India: 12:30 p.m. IST on Thursday, Nov. 30
  • South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on Thursday, Nov. 30
  • Japan: 4:00 p.m. KST on Thursday, Nov. 30
  • Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST on Thursday, Nov. 30

Undoubtedly, there’ll be some eager fans who’ll indulge in watching the episodes right as they’re released. The burning question of Mel’s true father hangs in the air – could it be Doc or Nick? Since the bombshell revelation in the September episodes, fans have been speculating fervently, with Doc emerging as the prime contender. The answers lie in episodes 11 and 12 on November 30 – the wait is almost over!

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Virgin River, Virgin River Season 5, Virgin River Season 5 Cast, Virgin River Season 5 Release Date Virgin River, Virgin River Season 5, Virgin River Season 5 Cast, Virgin River Season 5 Release Date

TV & Film

Netflix’s Virgin River Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Storyline & More

Everything we know about the Virgin River season 5 release, cast, plot, episode count, and more. Virgin River season 5 release date is Sept....

June 29, 2023
Virgin River, Virgin River Season 5, Virgin River Season 5 Cast, Virgin River Season 5 Release Date Virgin River, Virgin River Season 5, Virgin River Season 5 Cast, Virgin River Season 5 Release Date

TV & Film

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Release Update: Will The Show Return to Netflix This February?

Like popular shows like Stranger Things, Wednesday, and more, Virgin River is creating its place among the most streamed content on Netflix. The romantic...

January 26, 2023
'Virgin River' Season 5, Virgin River season 5, Virgin River new season, Virgin River 'Virgin River' Season 5, Virgin River season 5, Virgin River new season, Virgin River

TV & Film

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Release Update: Everything We Know So Far [November 2022]

Virgin River season 5 started filming in July 2022, a couple of days before the release of season 4. The cast and crew have...

November 10, 2022
'Virgin River' Season 5, Virgin River season 5, Virgin River new season, Virgin River 'Virgin River' Season 5, Virgin River season 5, Virgin River new season, Virgin River

TV & Film

‘Virgin River Season 5’ Release Updates

Fans are looking forward to Virgin River season five, but there is no release date yet. They are also looking to see what happens...

October 8, 2022