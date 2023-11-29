‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Part 2 Release Date And Time By Time Zone

Virgin River followers, get ready to immerse yourself once more in the beloved small-town drama series. The final two episodes of season 5 are set to premiere on Thursday, November 30, and this will be a perfect Christmas celebration for all Netflix users and fans of Virgin River.

Much anticipated Virgin River Season 5 first appeared on Netflix on September 7, unveiling its initial 10 episodes. The second segment of this 12-episode season was announced for a November release, heralding a special two-episode holiday event.

As we left Mel, Jack, and the town’s endearing characters, numerous unanswered questions lingered. Their journey through a traumatic fire and the heartbreaking loss of their baby takes an unexpected turn when Mel discovers she shares a different father from her sister. In the lead-up to the holidays, Mel uncovers that her biological father resides in Virgin River.

Meanwhile, within the town’s fold, an expectant Charmaine readies for childbirth, while Lizzie’s surprise pregnancy promises a ripple in the town’s tranquility. Doc takes a chance on a clinical trial for his eyesight, divulging his decision to Hope. Amidst these developments, love blooms for Cameron and Muriel, Brie and Mike, Preacher and Kaia, and Brady and Lark. However, these relationships aren’t without their own share of challenges and hidden pasts.

For eager Virgin River followers are eager to know what comes next, the question arises: when can you catch the second part of season 5 on Netflix?

For the viewers of United States who are keen to watch Netflix at night. , the final two installments of Virgin River‘s fifth season start streaming at 12 a.m. PT, translating to 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 30. It’s a late kickoff, especially for a Thursday, but fear not – these Christmas-themed episodes will be available in the morning, over the weekend, or closer to the holiday if you prefer to wait.

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST on Wednesday, Nov. 29

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Wednesday, Nov. 29

West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 30

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Thursday, Nov. 30

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 30

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 30

Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT on Thursday, Nov. 30

England: 8:00 a.m. BST on Thursday, Nov. 30

France: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, Nov. 30

Germany: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, Nov. 30

Italy: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, Nov. 30

Spain: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, Nov. 30

South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST on Thursday, Nov. 30

Israel: 10:00 a.m. IDT on Thursday, Nov. 30

Dubai, UAE: 11:00 a.m. GST on Thursday, Nov. 30

India: 12:30 p.m. IST on Thursday, Nov. 30

South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on Thursday, Nov. 30

Japan: 4:00 p.m. KST on Thursday, Nov. 30

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST on Thursday, Nov. 30

Undoubtedly, there’ll be some eager fans who’ll indulge in watching the episodes right as they’re released. The burning question of Mel’s true father hangs in the air – could it be Doc or Nick? Since the bombshell revelation in the September episodes, fans have been speculating fervently, with Doc emerging as the prime contender. The answers lie in episodes 11 and 12 on November 30 – the wait is almost over!