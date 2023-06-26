Video Surfaces Showing How Filming Harry Potter Platform 9 and 3/4 Was Filmed

With the Harry Potter remake coming out to mixed reviews, even more, footage has surfaced that takes away from the mystery of the original films. A rare piece of behind-the-scenes footage from the Harry Potter films has surfaced online, showing how the iconic Platform 9 ¾ scene was filmed.

The footage, which was posted to TikTok, shows Daniel Radcliffe running through a simple archway to create the illusion of the Hogwarts Express platform.

The King’s Cross Station Illusion

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone – behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/04q62xQc4F — Harry Potter World (@PotterWorldUK) June 13, 2022

The clip was filmed at King’s Cross station in London, where the real-life Platform 9 ¾ is located. In the footage, Radcliffe can be seen running towards the archway, with cameramen in front of him. As he runs, the archway is transformed into the Hogwarts Express platform, complete with a train waiting to depart.

The footage has been met with mixed reactions from fans. Some have praised the filmmakers for their ingenuity, while others have expressed disappointment that the scene was not filmed in a more magical way. However, regardless of how fans feel about the footage, it is a fascinating glimpse into the filmmaking process behind one of the most iconic scenes in the Harry Potter films.

Ruining the Magician’s Trick

Did you know in the first film the platform nine and three-quarters scenes were filmed at the real King's Cross station? The crew discovered that the space between platforms 4 and 5 was the perfect spot! #20YearsOfMovieMagic



📷 Philosopher's Stone pic.twitter.com/SfWLHNosoO — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) September 3, 2021 King’s Cross Station has been a pivotal part of the entire saga, but the station as a whole in the movies was never real. The filmmakers used a simple archway to create the illusion of the Hogwarts Express platform. The archway was decorated with luggage carts, suitcases, and other props to make it look like a busy train station. The scene took place at a real-life location, but like everything else you see on-screen, it was practically built from the ground up.

The Platform 9 ¾ scene was first featured in the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. In the scene, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger arrive at King’s Cross station to board the Hogwarts Express. Harry runs through the wall between Platforms 9 and 10 to reach the platform, where he is greeted by Hagrid.

Daniel Radcliffe was filmed running through the archway several times. The footage was then edited together to create the illusion that he was running through the wall. The filmmakers also used special effects to add the Hogwarts Express train to the scene.

Disillusionment

The Platform 9 ¾ scene from the Harry Potter films has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on fans worldwide. When the footage of this scene surfaced, it evoked a range of reactions among the devoted fan base. While some were quick to commend the filmmakers for their ingenuity in bringing such an iconic moment to life, others couldn’t help but feel a tinge of disappointment that the scene wasn’t captured in a more enchanting manner.

Last days of filming on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 pic.twitter.com/4no3aBs8nt — Harry Potter World (@PotterWorldUK) June 12, 2020 The filmmakers used practical effects as much as possible to gave the films a timeless feel.

Taking to social media platforms like Twitter, fans shared their contrasting opinions. One ecstatic fan tweeted, expressing gratitude for being able to witness the behind-the-scenes footage, acknowledging the remarkable effort put forth by the filmmakers. They marveled at the ingenious techniques employed to construct such a pivotal moment in the story.

On the other hand, a fan expressed a hint of disillusionment with the final result. They yearned to witness Harry’s character physically pass through the wall. The desire for a more overtly magical approach was apparent. After all, most of the fans practically grew up in the wizarding world .

True Movie Magic

Regardless of the reactions, the footage shows just how much effort was put into the filmmaking process. The on-screen magic was ultimately a result of practical effects and masterful editing.

Ultimately, the Platform 9 ¾ scene, with its mixed reception, remains a testament to the lasting impact and fervor generated by the Harry Potter franchise. Fans still engage in discussions about the books and movies years after the story ended.

The filming of 9 3/4 was one of the more obscure behind-the-scenes footage. Credit: Warner Bros.

The footage of the Platform 9 ¾ scene is a fascinating look at the filmmaking process behind one of the most iconic scenes in the Harry Potter films. It is a reminder that even the most magical scenes in movies are often created using practical effects and clever editing.