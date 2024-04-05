‘The Idea of You’: A Harry Styles Fan-Fic Film?

If I had a pound for every fan fiction book about Harry Styles that turned into a film, I would have two pounds. But it’s funny that it happened twice, right?

Following in the footsteps of the ‘After’ movie franchise, which was originally based on Wattpad Harry Styles fan fiction. Hollywood royalty Anne Hathaway and rising star Nicholas Galitzine have united together for ‘The Idea Of You,’ a new romantic comedy that has sent the internet into a spiral. Why? It is said to be inspired by Harry Styles!

Although the film was originally based on the 2017 novel written by actress Robinne Lee, which was inspired by Harry Styles, the global superstar doesn’t appear in the film.

What is The Idea of You about?

Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You. Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The film which is slightly different from the book, focuses on Soléne (played by Anne Hathaway). A 40-year-old divorced, single mother who owns an art gallery. After her ex-husband canceled at the last minute to take their daughter to Coachella, she had to go. There, she meets and strikes up a romance with Hayes Campbell (played by Nicholas Galitzine). 24-year-old lead singer of the boyband called August Moon, the hottest boyband on the planet. Of course, life gets in the way of their love affair, and they navigate through the pressures of their differing lives to pursue their relationship.

Initially, the film premiered on March 16th by South by Southwest (SXSW) during a film festival. But it is not scheduled to be released until the 2nd of May 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.

Anne Hathaway as ‘Solène’ and Nicholas Galitzine as ‘Hayes Campbell’ star in The Idea Of You. Credit: Alisha Wetherill/Prime

The first trailer has clocked over 125 million views globally across various social media platforms, breaking the record for most most-watched trailer for an original movie.

Since the premier, it has scored highly with critics with an outstanding rating of 92% from Rotten Tomatoes.

How is the movie about Harry Styles?

Although it is not officially confirmed the film is about Harry Styles, Hayes Campbell and Harry share multiple characteristics which makes fans believe it is about him.

August Moon the band in The Idea Of You. Credit: Alisha Wetherill/Prime

The fictional band may be a complete replica of One Direction and Hayes Campbell is the Harry Styles to the band. If the tattoos covering Nicholas Galitizne’s arms and body weren’t enough to give it away. The band’s song ‘Dance Before We Walk’ was written by Savan Kotecha. The same writer who wrote One Direction’s first debut single, ‘What Makes You Beautiful as well as “Live While Were Young.’

The song ‘Dance Before We Walk’

The song itself is very much classic indie pop style, similar to the likes of the popular band ‘Bleachers.’ It definitely makes you want to get up and dance!

‘Dance Before We Walk’ is now available to stream on music platforms, Spotify, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. Their second single ‘Closer’ is expected to be released on the 12th of April, which can already be pre-saved on streaming platforms. Whereas August Moon’s album ‘The Idea Of You’ will be released on the same date as the movie release.

To keep up to date with the band, they have recently activated an Instagram with over 5 thousand followers already. It seems like this fictional band are going to be liked as much as One Direction.

Directioners were quick to spot every similarity between Hayes to Harry from the trailer and release photos from the film. Even the storyline relates to Harry’s previous relationships with older women. Such as Olivia Wilde in 2021 when the ‘As It Was’ singer was 26 and Wilde was 36. Additionally, he dated television presenter Caroline Flack in 2011, when he was just 17 and she was 31.

Hayes’ fashion, the similar rings and even body gestures just pinpoint to Harry Styles! Don’t even get the directioners started on the paparazzi shots. They have some pretty good look-alikes from real life to the film.

Oh and did I forget, Hayes Campbell is very much British.

every harry styles reference in the idea of you a thread https://t.co/LfcaY3Lktw pic.twitter.com/lEqbajer86 — ari guts guide 26/03 (@happilyariii) March 6, 2024

The inspiration behind ‘Hayes Campbell’

Back in 2020, when author Robinne Lee was asked by Vouge during an interview whether the book was inspired by Harry, she replied, “inspired is a strong word.”

She also explained that “the seed was planted” for the novel while she was researching One Direction in 2017. After finding that Harry dated an older woman, the fictional character sparked from there.

However, she confessed that when creating the character Hayes, her inspiration came from her ex-boyfriends, her husband, and even Prince Harry. Lee also said that she “made him into her dream guy like Prince Harry.” Maybe Lee just has a thing for the Harry’s?

What do the cast have to say about it?

Nicholas Galitzine as ‘Hayes Campbell’ stars in The Idea Of You. Credit/ Alisha Wetherill/Prime

Both Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, also the author of the novel, have openly admitted that Hayes Campbell is “loosely inspired” by Harry Styles, whilst fans and movie critics say otherwise.

Variety asked Galitzine himself during an interview if he thought he was portraying Harry Styles, and he replied,

“It’s funny because it is not a comparison I have ever made.”

He further added, “Hayes Campbell, the man I’m playing, is a very different character, and we want him to exist in his own world.”

Anne Hathaway as ‘Solène’ and Ella Rubin as ‘Izzy’ star in The Idea Of You. Credit: Alisha Wetherill/Prime

On the other hand, Hathaway has been questioned about why she took the role due to her age. The 41-year-old snapped back at critics, saying,

“I don’t want to be pigeonholed and don’t want to be placed in a box of what type of films I have to be making because of my age.”

She also mentioned her gender and her Oscar winnings as to why she shouldn’t turn down roles. Let the woman have fun with her career!

It is unknown if Harry has seen the trailer or the comparisons at all, but it is certain his fans will make him aware.

Let us know what you think. Is ‘The Idea Of You’ based on Harry Styles or is it just another rom-com on Amazon Prime?