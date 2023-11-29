‘The Crown’ Season 6 Cast Update, See Who Is Returning & Who Will Be The New Face

The newest installment of The Crown’s final season has premiered on Netflix, and it’s a strong recommendation to catch up on the previous five seasons of this exceptional series. This season’s narrative delves deeper into the late 1990s and early 2000s, focusing extensively on Princess Diana’s tragic fate and the circumstances surrounding it.

Introducing a blend of new faces and familiar favorites, The Crown Season 6 brings a fresh dynamic to the royal drama while welcoming back beloved actors from earlier seasons. If you’re curious about the roles these actors will play, you’re in the right place!

Let’s explore the complete cast lineup below, ensuring you’re well-acquainted with the ensemble bringing this historical tale to life.

‘The Crown’ Season 6 Cast

Listed below are the renowned and beloved faces of The Crown:

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

These familiar faces contribute their remarkable talent and depth to the series, anchoring it in the essence cherished by audiences.

Stepping into the shoes of the young Prince William at St. Andrews University is 24-year-old British actor, Ed McVey. Making his debut appearance in The Crown Season 6, McVey captures pivotal moments in the prince’s life. The latter part of the season will spotlight William’s college years and his budding romance with Kate Middleton.

Despite his newcomer status in the entertainment industry, McVey’s portrayal of Prince William is set to leave a lasting impression, showcasing his emerging talent and potential. Keep an eye on his journey and follow him on Instagram for an insider’s view of his career: “@ed_mcvey_”.

Bringing Catherine, Princess of Wales, to life is emerging talent Meg Bellamy in The Crown Season 6. Discovered through an open casting call in 2022, Bellamy makes her screen debut, embodying the grace and strength of Kate Middleton.

Her role will unfold in the upcoming episodes set to release on December 14, 2023, depicting Kate’s journey alongside Prince William. As a rising star, Meg Bellamy’s trajectory in the entertainment world holds much promise. Follow her on Instagram for updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses: “@megkbellamy”.