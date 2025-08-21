The Best Back-to-School Movies to Get You Ready for Class

Summer is nearly over, and the first day of school is getting closer. These movies are perfect for getting rid of any nerves and for starting the new academic year in the best way.

These films are great back-to-school movies because they are set in academic institutions such as schools and colleges. They also showcase that life in education isn’t always easy, but you can get through it with great friends.

Legally Blonde

Elle studying to be a lawyer. Credit: YouTube/@AmazonMGMStudios

This 2001 chick flick starring Reese Witherspoon is a perfect film to watch before you go back-to-school. It follows sorority girl Elle Woods, who applies to Harvard’s law school to win over her ex-boyfriend, Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis), who told her that she wasn’t “serious” enough for him.

Elle struggles at first and is mocked by her classmates. Warner’s new fiancée, Vivian Kensington (Selma Blair), makes fun of her because she doesn’t fit in. But she develops a strong work ethic and gets an internship helping defend fitness queen Brooke Wyndham (Ali Larter) in her murder trial.

Ultimately, Legally Blonde is a story about perseverance, and Elle’s ambitions to succeed are inspiring. She sticks to her morals, and her morality proves to be a great asset to her law career. Legally Blonde is a heartwarming, fun film, and a must-watch for the new semester.

You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.

Dead Poets Society

Mr. Keating talking to the boys about poetry. Credit: YouTube/ @RottenTomatoesCLASSICTRAILERS

Dead Poets Society is a highly influential film that was released in 1989. It follows a group of boys at a prestigious boarding school and their new English teacher, Mr. John Keating, played by Robin Williams.

Mr. Keating’s non-traditional teaching methods are scrutinized by headteacher Mr. Nolan, but his ways inspire the boys to be creative, and they revive the secret ‘Dead Poets Society,’ where they read poems to each other in a cave.

With a likable young cast, including Ethan Hawke and Robert Sean Leonard, Dead Poets Society tugs at your heartstrings. The boys are encouraged to pursue their dreams, whether it be through acting or writing.

The film highlights the importance of camaraderie, following your dreams, and seizing the day, which is a great message for starting the new academic year.

You can watch it on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

The Breakfast Club

The iconic dance scene. Credit: YouTube/@UniversalPictures

John Hughes’ 1985 cult classic is a must-watch for the new academic year. A brain, a beauty, a jock, a rebel, and a loner are stuck in an all-day Saturday detention. It seems they couldn’t be more different from each other.

However, as the day progresses, the five students open up to one another, and it turns out that maybe they are more similar than they think. The five form friendships and some form romantic attraction, like socialite Claire (Molly Ringwald) and criminal John Bender (Judd Nelson). Andrew (Emilio Estevez) takes a liking to Alison (Ally Sheedy) after Claire gives her a makeover.

The characters in this film highlight that friendships aren’t restricted to cliques and that you might find friends at school where you least expect them. The Breakfast Club is incredibly popular for good reason, and the ending is iconic. It’s a perfect back-to-school film.

You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

10 Things I Hate About You

Patrick talks to Kat. Credit: YouTube/@RottenTomatoesCLASSICTRAILERS

This film starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger has become one of the most beloved rom-coms, and for good reason. Based loosely on William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, 10 Things I Hate About You is perfect for literature lovers.

10 Things I Hate About You follows the Stratford sisters: hopeless romantic Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) and Kat (Julia Stiles), who has vowed to never date. Despite that, the certified bad boy Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) might be able to change Kat’s mind…

This film is a great chick flick that sets you up perfectly for the less academic parts of school or college life. 10 Things I Hate About You has parties, boys, and a serenade complete with the marching band…it’s a feel-good film that really brings the back-to-school spirit and reminds you that college isn’t just about studying.

You can watch it on Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.

Clueless

Cher on her way to school. Credit: YouTube/@RottenTomatoesCLASSICTRAILERS

The iconic 90s film Clueless has earned its place in chick flick history. It’s loosely based on Jane Austen’s novel, Emma, and because of its memorable dialogue, soundtrack, and outfits, Clueless is a movie that people still talk about today.

Alicia Silverstone steals the show as Cher Horowitz, a girl who should not be trusted behind the wheel, but has a really big heart and wants to do good deeds. She plays matchmaker for her teachers, and befriends new girl Tai (Brittany Murphy) and gives her a makeover.

Following this, Tai becomes popular and develops a crush on Cher’s ex-stepbrother Josh (Paul Rudd). Unsure why she feels upset that Tai likes Josh, Cher eventually realizes her feelings for Josh. This realization causes her to self-reflect. She decides to live a more meaningful life and take things more seriously. For example, she takes charge of the school’s team of beach disaster relief.

Clueless is a good film to watch at the beginning of the academic year, as it highlights the trials and tribulations of high school. These include not getting the grade you wanted, finding out that guy doesn’t like you like that, and making sure you have a great outfit. Plus, it’s just a fun film to watch.

You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV.

Wild Child

Poppy meets Harriet, head girl at Abbey Mount. Credit: YouTube/@RottenTomatoesCLASSICTRAILERS

Wild Child is a funny, girly classic back-to-school movie. Emma Roberts is Poppy Moore, a stuck-up American girl who gets sent off to an English boarding school for girls.

This culture shock hits Poppy well and truly. There’s restricted internet, a snooty head girl, and lacrosse sticks. Desperate to leave, Poppy orchestrates a plan with her dormmates to seduce the headmistress’ son, Freddie (Alex Pettyler).

However, during her time at Abbey Mount, Poppy makes friends with the girls and falls for Freddie during a lovely montage scene to Adele’s “Chasing Pavements.” Poppy begins to change her ways and actually enjoys her time at school. However, everything goes south for Poppy as she is framed for a crime she did not commit, and she pleads her case to stay at the school.

Wild Child is a film for finding out who you are. It’s a really enjoyable back-to-school film, as going to school might fill you with dread, but making some great friends and being part of a team will definitely make it worth it in the end.

You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.

School of Rock

Dewey forms the band. Credit: YouTube/@RottenTomatoesCLASSICTRAILERS

This comedy starring Jack Black as Dewey Finn is easily one of the most beloved films about schools. Since its release, School of Rock has become a hit Broadway musical, and Nickelodeon adapted it into a three-season TV show.

Dewey is kicked out of his rock band, and he needs a new way to pay the rent. He steals his friend’s substitute teaching job and begins working at Horace Green Prep School.

There, he starts his own band with the children in the class. He teaches them to let go and have fun, even persuading rule-abiding Summer (played by iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove!). During his time at the school, Dewey enters his band, The School of Rock, into a battle of the bands. Although Principal Mullins (Joan Cusack) almost thwarts their plans.

School of Rock is a feel-good film that highlights friendship, teamwork, and trying new things. It also shows the importance of having fun at school. It isn’t just about homework and exams. Definitely watch this one!

You can watch it on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry holds his magic wand for the first time. Credit: YouTube/@RottenTomatoesCLASSICTRAILERS

The first film in the Harry Potter franchise is one of the most beloved of the eight films, and it just so happens to be about going to school.

On his eleventh birthday, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) learns he is a wizard and heads off to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. After he arrives, he attends classes such as flying and potions, and meets magical creatures, including a three-headed dog who is guarding the Philosopher’s Stone.

During their time at Hogwarts, Harry and his friends Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) suspect one of the teachers is after the stone for evil wizard Lord Voldemort and they work to stop him.

This is a cozy, nostalgic film to watch for going back-to-school. There is a strong sense of friendship and fun in the first Harry Potter movie. It highlights how much fun school can be and that having courage is a very valuable asset. Maybe your exams aren’t all that bad, because at least you can’t be attacked by a troll in the bathroom!

You can watch it on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.

High School Musical

Ryan and Sharpay’s dazzling audition. Credit: YouTube/@DisneyFlix

It doesn’t get more iconic than this Disney Channel smash hit. Kenny Ortega’s High School Musical is one of the most popular Disney films to this day, and for good reason.

When basketball star Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) meets Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) during a karaoke night in Utah, he finds a love for singing. Coincidentally, Gabriella has enrolled at his high school. Gabriella and Troy audition for the spring musical, much to the displeasure of twins Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale) and Ryan’s (Lucas Gabreel).

High School Musical has become a hit due to its fun characters, catchy songs, and, importantly, a school feel. It encourages individuality and highlights how having multiple extra-curricular activities is good. Through them, you get to make new connections and try something new.

You can watch it on Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.

She’s the Man

Viola as Sebastian. Credit: YouTube/@RottenTomatoesCLASSICTRAILERS

It only seems right to end the list with another Shakespeare adaptation. She’s the Man is a modern take on Twelfth Night.

She’s the Man stars Amanda Bynes as Viola, who, for the majority of the film, impersonates her twin brother Sebastian (James Kirk), which deviates from the original play in which Viola impersonates a servant called Cesario.

A talented footballer, Viola joins Illyria Prep, where she meets and becomes enamoured with Duke Orsino (Channing Tatum). There is only one problem. She’s disguised as her brother, who has gone traveling in Europe with his band. There are plenty of love triangles, and Viola has to worry about fitting in with the guys on the football team.

In the end, she reveals her true self and still manages to win the football match. She’s the Man is a good back-to-school watch, as it reassures you that no matter the troubles you face, staying true to yourself is very important. Its great dialogue is bound to make you laugh out loud, and the movie will definitely prepare you for the academic year ahead by punting away your jitters.

You can watch it on Paramouunt+, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.

Now sit back, relax, and watch these movies to prepare yourself for class.