The Bad Guys 2: Non-stop Fun For Everyone

Dreamworks Animation’s hit sequel The Bad Guys 2 has made a splash in theaters since its release on August 1. An enjoyable watch for both kids and adults alike, the animated treasure is all about second chances as it follows a group of reformed criminals trying to be good.

Dubbed “a criminally good sequel,” the movie is full of captivating heists and non-stop action. For those who haven’t seen the first one, think Ocean’s Eleven meets Zootopia… with maybe just a little bit of Despicable Me sprinkled in there.

What I enjoy about this film, and what I think many people would agree on, is that it isn’t just some cash grab sequel with poor humor and fart jokes (though there are still a few, of course). Complete with dazzling animation, fun-loving characters, witty banter, and meaningful themes, The Bad Guys 2 is a fantastic film for all ages to enjoy. Catering to Gen Z as well, we even got a quick cameo of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.”

Watch the Trailer Here!

Summary

The Bad Guys 2 follows a crew of reformed criminal critters as they attempt to navigate their new lives as “The Good Guys.” The story immediately follows the events of the first film, where the gang grapples with the choice between good and bad. Now, fresh out of prison, the quintet struggles to make the world trust them again.

Despite trying to do good, the five are unwillingly thrust back into the world of crime by a new group of vigilantes, “The Bad Girls,” who plan to pull off the biggest heist ever seen. In an attempt to stop them and reclaim their good names, the crew of five finds themselves on another action-packed adventure ending in space.

As someone who watched the first film, it was entertaining to follow our favorite anti-heroes along for more zany heists, surprising double-crosses, and action-packed fun. It’s a fun, easy watch and includes relatable moments for all audiences.

Lovable Characters

One thing that The Bad Guys 2 does well is introduce memorable, dynamic characters. Fans of the first film were able to see their favorite “bad guys” return for more crazy antics, including Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), and Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina). We also saw the return of Diane Foxington (Zazie Beetz), Chief Misty Luggins (Alex Borstein), and a very buff Professor Rupert Marmalade (Richard Ayoade). I especially enjoyed seeing more of Diane, otherwise secretly known as “the Crimson Paw,” and Mr.Wolf’s “will they, won’t they” storyline play out, which added a cute touch.

Moreover, what sequel is complete without new, exciting characters? And, what better way to do that than with a trio of bad-ass women? The Bad Guys 2 introduces the infamous team of Kitty Kat (Danielle Brooks), Pigtail (Maria Bakalova), and Doom (Natasha Lyonne), otherwise known as “The Bad Girls.”

Though I would have loved to see more of their backstories, I think “The Bad Girls” were a great addition, driving more conflict into the storyline. Who knows, maybe we’ll see the trio return for another sequel.

Mr. Snake (Marc Maron) and Doom (Natasha Lyonne) from The Bad Guys 2. Universal Pictures/Dreamworks Animation

Good Humor

In many animated kids’ movies, the humor tends to fall flat for a more mature audience. With The Bad Guys, I can easily say that’s not the case. Packed with well-executed jokes and genuinely funny moments, the movie is sure to get a laugh from all ages.

While there is no shortage of fart jokes to get a quick laugh, there were plenty of clever gags guaranteed to land with an older audience. As a 20-something-year-old, I thoroughly enjoyed the jokes and even found some of the humor relatable. Sure, Mr. Piranha’s nervous gas is funny, but seeing Mr. Snake waltzing in with his kombucha and jamming out to “Espresso,” fully embracing the ‘LA’ lifestyle, made me crack a smile.

Another moment that stuck out to me as a Gen Z viewer was watching “The Good Guys” on the job hunt. Anyone currently navigating the job market knows that it is absolutely rough out there right now. Being able to see Mr. Wolf and the gang struggle through endless, intimidating job interviews was all too real and, in a way, made me feel seen.

Impeccable Animation

Even though The Bad Guys 2 is marketed toward a younger audience, the film’s captivating and fun animation makes it well worth a watch for anyone. Combining elements of classic heist movies with action-packed sequences and edge-of-your-seat moments, I would be lying if I said my eyes weren’t glued to the screen the whole time.

Delivering one hour and 44 minutes of mesmerizing visuals, the film without a doubt measured up to the engaging sequences that sparked so much popularity with the first. It’s apparent that the team had a blast working on this project, and that passion really shines through.

Pigtail (Maria Bakalova), Kitty Kat (Danielle Brooks), and Doom (Natasha Lyonne) from The Bad Guys 2. Universal Pictures/Dreamworks Animation

Positive Themes

Arguably, one of the most meaningful aspects of the film is the deep messages behind it. Not only is it a fun watch with plenty of laughable moments, but it is wholesome, too.

Centering around the theme of second chances and redemption, The Bad Guys 2 carries on the idea that everyone can be good. One of the film’s directors, Pierre Perifel, explains the deeper meaning of the film in an interview with Movieguide.

“It’s really about getting a second chance, how you exploit it, and how hard it is sometimes for people to give you that second chance,” he said. “Through hope and perseverance, you can get people to see you differently and accept you finally for who you really are.”

The film also centers around themes of teamwork, forgiveness, and found family.

Conclusion

Following the success of its well-loved predecessor, I’d say The Bad Guys 2 definitely lived up to the excitement. Between an endless string of action-packed adventures, several easy-to-love characters, and well-thought-out humor that hits for children and adults alike, I can easily see The Bad Guys 2 becoming a fan favorite.

Not only is this a great film to sit back and enjoy with family, but its meaningful themes, enticing animation, and non-stop jokes make it enjoyable for young adults, too. Including the struggles of job-hunting and an homage to Sabrina truly makes it a must-watch for all.

Although the antics of the rambunctious squad may be over for now, Perifel has teased at the possibility of another sequel in the future. Though nothing has been confirmed, the end of the movie definitely left room for more “bad guys” fun. What do you hope to see “The Bad Guys” get up to next?