Squid Game Fans Conflicted After First Glimpse of Season 2 Trailer

Fans of the Netflix hit Squid Game are feeling divided about the need for a second season of the show after Netflix released a sneak peek into the new season on 1st February.

The Korean drama was an instant international hit when it was released back in 2021, and it quickly became the most-watched show on Netflix of all time. Season one follows the main character, Seong Gi-hun, as he signs up for a winner-takes-all competition known as Squid Games, only to discover that those who lose the games also lose their lives.

The show gained praise from fans and critics for its brutal portrayal of capitalism and won many awards, including an Emmy for Outstanding Director. It also made awards history, becoming the first non-English and Korean series nominated for a SAG Award.

The cast of Squid Game at the 2021 Gotham Awards. Credit: Shutterstock/lev radin

The show’s success also inspired Netflix to create a reality TV competition based on it, Squid Game: The Challenge, where players would play the games from the show and compete to earn money without the deadly consequences.

Season Two

The brief clip of Season Two appears to pick up where Season One left off, with main character Seong Gi-hun warning the shadow organization behind the sick game show that he will hunt them down, ‘whatever it takes.’ Netflix also released several photos of Season Two.

What do fans think?

Fans on social media appear split over the need for a second season, with some worried it will not have the magic of Season One. Some believe the show should have remained a limited series, which is how it was first advertised. However, others are sharing their excitement at the prospect of returning to the world of Squid Game.

This debate is part of a larger argument about streaming companies that has existed for some time. Netflix, in particular, has been heavily criticized for the shows they’ve chosen to renew or cancel, with fan-favorite shows such as The Society being canceled and more controversial shows such as 13 Reasons Why being renewed.

What we know about Season Two

There is not much information about Season Two so far, but Netflix has announced that it will air this year and that most of the cast is returning, including Lee Jung-Jae as Seong Gi-hun and Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man. There are also many new cast members or ‘players’ joining the new season, who were introduced by Netflix back in June.