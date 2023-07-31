‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Paramount+ Will Air Extended 90-Minute Episodes of Season 15

Get ready, hunty, because it’s time to gag on the biggest-ever season of RuPaul’s Drag Race coming back to slay on Paramount+! The queens are ready to serve you all the fierceness and drama you can handle with an extended cut of season 15, promising “more heartfelt moments” that MTV couldn’t fit into their initial broadcast.

Now, we all know that season 15 was a rollercoaster of emotions, honey! MTV started with those quick 60-minute episodes, but they knew we needed more, so they switched to glorious 90-minute installments later on. Yaaas, we love a network that listens to its fans!

And let’s talk about that legendary cast, shall we? From the get-go, we had the one and only Ariana Grande as a guest judge, joining the table to witness the fiercest queens in her-story. The lineup was jam-packed with talent, featuring drag artists like Irene Dubois, Princess Poppy, Sugar, Amethyst, Robin Fierce, Aura Mayari, Jax, Spice, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Salina EsTitties, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Anetra, and, of course, the sensational Sasha Colby, who snatched the crown at the end.

Sasha’s win wasn’t just a fabulous victory; it was a statement of resilience and activism. As a fearless trans activist and pageant winner, she used her platform to stand tall against discrimination and anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation. Her stripped-down look during the finale was a fierce clapback to those trying to erase the queer community. Werk it, Sasha!

But the tea doesn’t stop there, darling. Season 15 didn’t shy away from tackling important social issues. They threw shade at anti-drag politics with their epic Wigloose! The Rusical theatrical challenge, even getting love from Footloose! star Kevin Bacon himself. Now that’s the power of drag!

And you better believe they didn’t stop at the runway. Drag Race, MTV, and World of Wonder teamed up with the ACLU to create the Drag Defense Fund, fighting against discrimination faced by the drag and LGBTQIA+ communities. Mama Ru herself made it clear: we ain’t backing down from bullies! Love, light, laughter, and joy are our weapons in this fierce battle for equality!

So mark your calendars, squirrel friends! On August 9th, the extended 90-minute episodes of season 15 are sashaying onto Paramount+, and it’s going to be a wild ride. And if that’s not enough to have you quaking in your stilettos, get ready for Drag Race Mexico later this fall, bringing even more fierceness to your screens!

Oh, honey, it’s time to snatch those wigs and prepare for a fabulous journey with the queens of Drag Race. So get your popcorn, your best death drop, and let’s sissy that walk! It’s time to live, laugh, and love, because Mama Ru said it best: “If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an amen up in here?” Amen!