Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

Past Lives (2023) Review and Summary of This Mind-Bending Film

Step into the mind-bending world of the “Past Lives” movie (2023) as we provide a comprehensive review and summary of this captivating film.

Avatar photo

Published

Great Lee (Nora) and Ted Woo (Have Sung) in 'Past Lives.
Great Lee (Nora) and Ted Woo (Have Sung) in 'Past Lives.' Credit: A24

‘Past Lives,’ directed by Celine Song, follows the journey of Na Young (later Nora) and Hae Sung, who initially form a connection as childhood friends in South Korea but are separated when Na Young’s family moves to Canada. The story then unfolds over a span of twelve years, as they reconnect through Facebook and later meet in New York City.

“Past Lives” delves into the various stages and complexities of relationships, from childhood crushes to adult yearning. The film captures the subtle moments and gestures that can indicate the authenticity and depth of a relationship. Whether it’s prolonged eye contact, continuous conversations, or shared experiences that feel special, each instance adds to the development of their bond.

Celine Song, known for her background in playwriting, demonstrates her storytelling expertise in the film. She skillfully constructs the narrative around Nora and Hae Sung, creating a world that seems to dissolve when they are together, emphasizing the special connection between them. The dialogue in the script is realistic and reveals the characters’ vulnerable emotions, captivating the audience through authentic conversations rather than melodrama.

The cinematography by Shabier Kirchner further enhances the storytelling, using careful close-ups to capture Nora’s expressions and Hae Sung’s reactions. The film juxtaposes different settings, such as the dreamy streets of New York City and the childhood playgrounds of Seoul, creating a contrast that emphasizes the characters’ connection regardless of location. The camera work evokes a sense that nothing else matters when they are together.

Beyond being a love story, “Past Lives” also explores themes of the immigrant experience. Nora’s choice to leave her home country and adapt to a new life in America is echoed throughout the film. It reflects the notion of gaining something new while leaving something behind. Nora’s relationship with her Korean heritage is also explored, as she admits feeling disconnected from her culture and expressing insecurity about her identity when she is with Hae Sung.

The film portrays the shared background of Nora and Hae Sung as a secondary connection that goes beyond their personal interests. While they share a language and a sense of belonging, their feelings and paths diverge, as seen through the motif of encounters in past lives. Their long-delayed reunion brings up questions of what could have been and highlights the nostalgia, love, and remorse associated with missed opportunities.

The performances of Greta Lee as Nora and Teo Yoo as Hae Sung bring authenticity and depth to their characters. Their interactions feel natural, and even their silent gazes communicate a sense of a long-standing connection. Their emotions are restrained yet palpable, creating a bittersweet atmosphere that mourns the love that never fully blossomed and the childhood they left behind.

Overall, “Past Lives” is an effective and beautiful film that combines elements of nostalgia, love, and regret. It draws inspiration from other notable movies but maintains its own distinct voice through Celine Song’s directorial style. The film allows us to appreciate the memories of our past lives while acknowledging the roads not taken and the relationships that were never meant to be.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Daymond John Daymond John

Celebrity

Why Shark Tank’s Daymond John Wants Restraining Orders Against Former Reality Show Entrepreneurs

Get the latest insights and updates on the Shark Tank drama as Daymond John seeks a restraining order against former reality show entrepreneurs.

9 hours ago
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Celebrity

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Photographer Together for the First Time, Fueling Romance Rumors

Sparks fly as Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are spotted together, igniting rumors of a potential romance.

9 hours ago
Singer Billy Joel performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on November 21, 2016 in New York City. Singer Billy Joel performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on November 21, 2016 in New York City.

Music

Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden Residency to End After 10 Years

After an incredible 10-year run, Billy Joel's legendary residency at Madison Square Garden is coming to a close.

9 hours ago
Whitney Museum Whitney Museum

News

Whitney Museum Sells Breuer Building to Sotheby’s for Approximately $100 Million

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of contemporary art at the Whitney Museum.

9 hours ago
Vanderpump Rules Vanderpump Rules

TV & Film

‘Vanderpump Rules’: Exciting Twist as Producers Become Characters in Trilogy Finale

Vanderpump Rules takes a bold turn as its producers step into the spotlight, becoming characters themselves.

9 hours ago
Jill Duggar Jill Duggar

Celebrity

‘Duggar Family Secrets’: Jill Duggar Reveals Her Biggest Regrets and Unveils Shocking Secrets in Explosive New Series

Jill Duggar unveils shocking Duggar family secrets and shares her biggest regrets in an explosive series. Must-read bombshells revealed!

10 hours ago
Kim Cattrall in Sex and The City 2. Kim Cattrall in Sex and The City 2.

TV & Film

Kim Cattrall Will Return to ‘Sex & the City’ for One Scene in Reboot ‘And Just Like That’

Kim Cattrall's exciting comeback to 'Sex & the City' in a single scene of the highly anticipated reboot season.

10 hours ago

Social Media

Disney’s ‘Wish’: Plot, Cast, Characters, and Release Date

Disney has just released the trailer for the new film, Wish, which is going to be open to cinemas later this year.

23 hours ago
Yeezys adidas 350 Yeezys adidas 350

Celebrity

Adidas’ Request to Re-Freeze $75M of Kanye West’s Yeezy Funds Denied by Judge

Adidas' plea to freeze $75M of Kanye West's Yeezy funds denied by judge.

1 day ago
Diddy Diddy

Celebrity

Diddy Alleges Drinks Company, Diageo, Neglected His Brand Due to His Race

Diddy has made allegations of neglect of his tequila brand by Diageo, citing racial bias.

1 day ago
Ryan gosling Ryan gosling

Celebrity

Ryan Gosling Reveals ‘The Notebook’ Director Cast Him Because He Had ‘No Natural Leading Man Qualities’

Ryan Gosling has revealed that 'The Notebook' director made a unique casting decision by embracing non-traditional leading man qualities.

1 day ago
Kim Cattrall Kim Cattrall

TV & Film

Confirmed: Kim Cattrall to Reprise Iconic Role as Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot

It has been officially confirmed that Kim Cattrall will reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones in the 'Sex and the City' reboot.

1 day ago