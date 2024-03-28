Margot Robbie is Producing a Movie Adaptation of the ‘Sims’ Video Game

The ‘Sims’ is the latest game getting the Hollywood treatment. Margot Robbie is releasing an adaptation of the movie through her production company LuckyChap Entertainment.

Kate Herron, who directed and executive produced Marvel’s Disney+ series “Loki,” will direct and co-write with her longtime collaborator Briony Redman.

Others on the producing team are LuckyChap partners Josey McNamara and Robbie’s husband, Tom Ackerley, and Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment. Lee was a producer for the “Lego Movie” franchise, so he has expertise in IP adaptations for this project.

The game’s publisher, Electronic Arts, will also be involved in creating and producing the feature film.

“The Sims” is a popular life simulation video game released by Maxis and Electronic Arts in 2000. More than 20 years after its launch, it remains one of the world’s most popular video game franchises, with an estimated 20 million players for its latest rendition, 2014’s “The Sims 4.”

Within two years of the game being released, it sold more than 6.3 million copies worldwide.

Sims 4 mobile app. (Photo credit: Shutterstock/JimmyTudeschi)

The franchise has sold nearly 200 million copies worldwide, becoming one of the best-selling video games of all time. Players can now choose from various simulated lives and environments, from university to vacations, and can control entire families of Sims characters with pets.

“The Sims” came after the commercial success of “SimCity” released in 1989, followed by several spinoff series in the “Sims” world.

In the ”Sims” game, the users can create a life of their design. They can perform numerous tasks and experience everyday life via the virtual avatar. For example, making them work, build houses, and develop relationships, skills and personality traits.

You can also play the game more illicitly, starting fires and wreaking havoc in the neighborhoods.

Will Wright was inspired to create the game after a fire burned down his home, which caused him to question the meaning of material things and experience other existential pondering.

The project has not yet landed a studio, but Robbie’s LuckyChap has a multiyear feature film deal with Warner Bros.

Details about the cast, release date, and distributor of the movie are still unconfirmed.

LuckyChap is also known for producing I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman. Also produced the infamous dark comedy thriller Saltburn, but also the record-breaking Barbie.

After “Barbie” earned more than $1 billion globally, Mattel and other toy and game companies announced plans for similar adaptations of their IP, like “Barney” and “Hot Wheels,” which were in development before “Barbie” hit theaters.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie achieved global fame, becoming the 14th highest-grossing film of all time and won the inaugural award at the Golden Globes for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.