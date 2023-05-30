Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

IMDb Restricts Voting on ‘The Little Mermaid’ Over Fear of ‘Review Bombing’

The move comes after a wave of ‘unusual activity’ of 1/10 votes.
Avatar photo

Published

the little mermaid
Disney

The practice of review bombing has become increasingly prevalent in recent years, leading platforms like IMDb to implement measures to address this issue. By using weighted vote averages, IMDb aims to mitigate the impact of artificial and maliciously motivated ratings.

In the case of “The Little Mermaid,” the film has been targeted by a significant number of negative reviews, with many users giving it the lowest score possible without actually having seen it.

These deliberate attempts to manipulate the movie’s rating can skew the perception of its actual quality and impact potential viewers’ opinions. IMDb’s weighted average system helps to counteract this by giving more weight to ratings from users with a history of credible and genuine reviews. This approach provides a fairer assessment of the film’s reception, reflecting the opinions of those who have actually seen it and have legitimate reasons to rate it accordingly.

Despite the challenges posed by review bombing, the article suggests that “The Little Mermaid” has managed to garner relatively positive reviews, especially when compared to other recent Disney live-action remakes. While the ratings may not reach the heights of the beloved animated original, they are still deemed respectable given the current landscape of Disney remakes.

It is worth noting that reviews and ratings are subjective, and individual opinions may vary. Audiences and critics alike will continue to express their views on movies, allowing for a diverse range of perspectives. The weighted average system employed by IMDb helps to ensure that these opinions are more accurately reflected, promoting a fairer assessment of a film’s reception.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

TV & Film

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Finale: Where Everything Burned Down

Hey Alexa, play 'Smoke Signals' and 'You Missed My Heart' by Phoebe Bridgers (spoilers ahead!).

2 hours ago

Gaming

Mortal Kombat 1: Trailer, Story Mode, Roster and More

An overview of everything known about the recently announced Mortal Kombat One, from the story, to the potential roster and leaks

2 hours ago
Tina Turner Tina Turner

Music

Simply The Best: The Life and Times of Tina Turner

The iconic Tina Turner has passed away aged 83. She is remembered by all as a legend of the stage, the charts, and of...

4 days ago

TV & Film

What Are Gen Z’s Favourite Films of All Time?

From Les Misérables to Babylon, what are Gen Z's favourite films?

6 days ago

Gaming

The PlayStation Showcase 2023 Review: Two Dozen New Games and a Lot of Excitement

PlayStations latest showcase unveils new content, consoles and partnerships. Will the fans be excited or will the content leave them wanting more?

6 days ago

Music

(G)I-DLE’s ‘I feel’ Mini Album Review

(G)I-DLE's I feel is the perfect album to listen to all summer. I know I'll be listening to it on repeat and rewatching all...

May 23, 2023
Succession season 4 finale Succession season 4 finale

TV & Film

‘Succession’ Season 4 Finale Predictions: How is It All Going to End?

Succession Finale: How Will It All End? Know the updates & precap of Succession Season 4 final episode.

May 22, 2023

TV & Film

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol: 3’s Success a Good Sign for Marvel?

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume: 3 has recently dropped, and fans are loving it. Can it change Marvel? Read to find out!

May 22, 2023

TV & Film

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Plot, Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

Discussing what all is known about the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's film along with an overview of the films' development and trailer.

May 22, 2023

TV & Film

9 Shows That Deserve 2023 Emmy Awards Nominations

The 2023 Emmy nominations are coming up soon! The pool of potential nominees is vast. What TV has earned the honor of a nomination?

May 22, 2023

TV & Film

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Trailer Drops Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro

The film, which will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend, is based on a true story packed with drama.

May 22, 2023

TV & Film

4 Best TV Moments of the 2022-23 Season

Trill Mag takes a look back some of the best moments in television from this past season.

May 20, 2023