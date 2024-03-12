How Helldivers 2 Introduced Gen Z to Starship Troopers

Helldivers 2 is a new video game that has taken the world by storm. It’s become an overnight success, so popular that the servers shut down due to the sheer amount of players on them simultaneously. In the wake of its exploding popularity, Gen Z scoured the internet to look for similar media. They found Starship Troopers, a satire based on a novel of the same name. This led to a new trend across Twitter where everyone discussed the nature of satire itself, as well as analyzing movies and TV for deeper meanings.

In the fast-paced realm of video games, it’s not often that a title emerges from the shadows to captivate the gaming community with such intensity that servers buckle under the weight of its popularity. Arrowhead Studios has accomplished just that, swiftly becoming a global sensation and sparking a cultural phenomenon. This successor to the original Helldivers, a cult classic, has opened up an all-new world of AA gaming.

How Helldivers 2 Became an Overnight Success

Players dubbed Malevelon Creek “Space Vietnam.” Credit: Arrowhead Studios

Helldivers 2 stormed onto the gaming scene like a meteor, leaving a trail of excitement and anticipation in its wake. Nobody expected it to explode like it did, but it’s filled a huge gap in the market. For Halo fans, who have been starved of good, meaty content, it’s the best of multiple worlds. It blatantly combines ODST (Orbital Drop Shock Trooper) aesthetics with horde gameplay. In fact, a former member of 343 Industries hinted that they pitched a very similar concept for a Halo game.

We must have pitched 20-30 game ideas over the 12 years I was there that would have totally worked in the Halo universe. Many SP & MP ODST themed ones. Some galaxy-spanning, some more intimate…and one that was really dark. lol. — Kevin Schmitt (@kevindschmitt) February 18, 2024

Within days of its release, the game garnered an overwhelming player base. The cooperative nature of Helldivers 2 was a key factor in its appeal. Unlike many other games on the market, Helldivers 2 prioritized teamwork above all else, requiring players to coordinate their actions and strategies with precision to overcome the increasingly daunting challenges that awaited them

At the heart of Helldivers 2’s success lies its captivating gameplay. The game builds upon the foundation laid by its predecessor, offering a unique blend of cooperative multiplayer, strategic planning, and relentless action. Players take on the roles of elite soldiers known as “Helldivers,” tasked with defending humanity against an onslaught of alien threats.

It started with giant bugs, but most recently Arrowhead Game Studios added robots to the mix. The Automaton enemies have definitely given Helldivers 2 its own identity, with Malevelon Creek being one of the most captivating unofficial narratives in gaming this year.

Starship Troopers Resurgence:

“I’m doing my part!” Credit: Disney+

Helldivers 2 has done more than just providing exhilarating gameplay. It also successfully introduced the younger generation to the timeless satire called Starship Troopers. The game draws inspiration from the iconic 1997 science fiction film, based on Robert A. Heinlein’s novel of the same name. The movie, directed by Paul Verhoeven, depicts a future where humanity is at war with an insect alien species.

As with any new piece of fiction, Twitter has become a warzone of opinions and discussions. This time, Verhoeven’s satire is the theater of battle. Both old and new fans engage in nonstop discussions about what it means. Over just a few days, thousands of people dissected its lore, characters, and worldbuilding.

Helldivers 2's director says the renewed interest in 1997's Starship Troopers after the game's launch has been "incredible." https://t.co/OILahm9c2c pic.twitter.com/a5mSSCWgBY — IGN (@IGN) February 19, 2024

Gen Z loved the tone of Helldivers and wanted to see similar content. Older generations posted Starship Troopers screenshots and memes, especially the “I’m doing my part!” clip. As more of the youth watched it, they split based on differing opinions.

Some of them loved the simple-mindedness of Rico and his Mobile Infantry. Despite knowing that it was satire, they just wanted to sit back and enjoy the ride. Going back to the visual similarities to Halo, even ODST fans chimed in. Some were much more fed up than others.

What part of Halo did you think WASN'T rw?



The super soldiers?

The fighting against alien?

The military centric story and cast?

The male chorus harmonizing over an electric guitar?

The tiny naked blue lady?



Halo is about the indomitable human spirit violently refusing defeat. https://t.co/0oJWc58BNj pic.twitter.com/lEIkrLt7q3 — Manlet King ☩ (@TheManlet_King) March 6, 2024 Discussions about whether the bugs were just defending themselves in Starship Troopers actually led to people trying to sympathize with the Covenant from Halo.

We are just coming off the Starship Troopers and Helldivers 2 meme wave



Basically the idea that these both try to poke fun at fascism, but end up just making it look cool because competency, order, and beauty are just inherently goodhttps://t.co/N6NWQWQ0hP — Meta Prime 👾 (@MetaPrime001) March 6, 2024

Others went in a completely different direction, calling Verhoeven out for not correctly adapting the story in the first place.

Whatever its merits as a movie, Starship Troopers should not've been titled that. Verhoeven turning an entire adaptation into an attack on a book he didn't even fully read was a hateful act of cultural vandalism that tainted public perception of the story for all time. pic.twitter.com/kjIl5OBmRu — g_kaplan (@gkaplan70873304) March 1, 2024

The discussion spilled out into the very nature of what makes effective satire. Works like Fight Club and Watchmen were noted for having an unintended effect where people sided with the characters they weren’t supposed to:

The Politicization of Media

The “Starship Troopers Discourse,” as it’s been dubbed, exemplifies the broader trend of the politicization of media and the evolution of online discourse. In an era where social media platforms serve as battlegrounds for ideological clashes, the intersection of gaming culture and classic cinema has become a focal point for debates on politics, ideology, and cultural representation.

This discourse underscores a gradual increase in media literacy among online communities, as individuals critically engage with the themes and messages presented in both the game and the movie. Moreover, it reflects a growing willingness to acknowledge and respect differences in opinion, even in the face of heated arguments.

Despite the passionate disagreements that may arise, there is a palpable sense that people are more willing than ever to agree to disagree. Rather than devolving into toxic exchanges or echo chambers of like-minded individuals, the “Starship Troopers Discourse” has fostered a space for nuanced dialogue and diverse perspectives.

Ultimately, this trend highlights the evolving nature of online discourse and the power of media to shape and reflect societal attitudes. As gaming culture continues to intersect with broader cultural phenomena, the conversations sparked by Helldivers 2 and Starship Troopers serve as a reminder of the importance of critical thinking and respectful engagement in the digital age.