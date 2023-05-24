The PlayStation Showcase 2023 Review: Two Dozen New Games and a Lot of Excitement

Spider-man 2 gameplay, Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater, and more have been introduced by PlayStation’s most recent summer showcase.

On May 24, PlayStation premiered its summer showcase, unveiling the future of PlayStation and its consoles. While the showcase highlighted a lot of new and upcoming games, it also introduced PlayStation’s latest studio, Haven.

But, if you are looking for a wide range of content, then you are in the wrong place.

With 24 new titles, remakes, sequels, and VR, PlayStation might have given us quantity but what about the quality?

Either way, let’s get into the most anticipated news.

Spider-Man 2: Introduction To Gameplay

Credit: YouTube/PlayStation

While PlayStation didn’t give fans a specific release date, they did tell us to expect the game in the fall of 2023.

The 12-minute showcase revealed the first look of gameplay with not only Peter Parker in a symbiote suit but also Miles Morales with some new and exciting moves as they work together to fight the Spidey-verse’s newest Villain.

But, while the gameplay was highly anticipated, fans such as @Woolley_Gamer took to Twitter to say, “Spidey 2 needed more polish.”

And @Dream_WaIker stated,

“Not what I expected from a PS5 Only game by Insomniac The game clearly needs much more time.”

Which is agreeable, but the game is still under development, with a while to go.

Despite the unfinished details of the game, fans are losing their minds at the newest Spider-Man villain: Kraven the Hunter.

Credit: YouTube/PlayStation

Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater

With a long and not-too-obvious teaser trailer, PlayStation has announced the remake of Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater with no release date currently on the books.

“Coming to PS5” was the only specification, leaving the fans of the franchise with very little to go off.

PlayStation also announced the introduction of a Metal Gear Solid: master collection to PS5. Including Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

The master collection will be available on PS5 sometime this Autumn, and I am very excited to cluster-play the originals before the remake’s release.

Alan Wake 2: Coming This Year

Personally, I am very excited about this one!

Due to be released on October 17, Alan Wake is due to follow on from the storyline from the first; with Mr. Wake himself.

While the trailer neglects to reveal the identity of the man at the end of the teaser trailer, it is obvious to fans of the first game that it is him. It’s hard not to see the resemblance.

And with a large character portfolio, this game is due to succeed with a bountiful storyline.

Especially considering the original game was released in May 2010, with a remaster having been released in October 2021, undoubtedly in preparation for its sequel.

Further research has concluded that fans better be prepared to play the game digitally; as Remedy has announced, there are “currently no plans to release Alan Wake 2 on disc.” Also releasing two versions of the game.

One version will be standard gameplay, while the other will be a deluxe version that is yet to be detailed.

And the big titles aren’t slowing down!

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Due October 12, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will go back to basics and return to Assassin’s Creed’s original style of gameplay.

Less magic and more Assassins Creed. Brotherhood style.

The trailer highlights a new ability that will be introduced in the newest game, which will allow you to mark several targets and assassinate them together.

Mirage is set to come to a range of consoles, including Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and 5, PC, and Amazon Luna. The inclusivity is classic Ubisoft and will ensure the fanbase is appeased.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is another game that, I’m sure, will send fans into a frenzy!

More Games to Expect

Final Fantasy 16 is set to release next month, and their place in the showcase was used to debut the storyline ahead of June 22. We met a bunch of characters and creatures around Valisthea.

While Final Fantasy is building hype ahead of its release, the trailer for Dragon Dogma 2 was used to unveil the production during the PlayStation Showcase, becoming the newest mainline Dragon Dogma game in over a decade. The trailer leaves much to the imagination of fans, with more to be revealed in the future.

And we can’t forget about the newest Street Fighter. The 6th installment of the franchise is set to be released next week, on June 2 and will bring an on slaw of new characters and franchise favorites.

PlayStation’s Newest Studio Debut

At the beginning of the showcase, PlayStation introduced “Fairgame$,” a new heist game. This is the first title from Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios.

Haven was announced back in 2021. The Montreal studio claims to “create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community.” Known for their work on the Assassins Creed franchise, Sony acquired the studio in its entirety along with PS4 and PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny.

Despite the lack of gameplay from the first trailer, “Fairgame$” is set to be released as a heist game that will focus on stealing from the rich.

Coming to PS5 and PC, the game is yet to mark a release date.

So Many More Games!

With so many game announcements, keeping track of them all is hard.

So here is a list of what else is set to be released:

Helldivers 2

Ghostrunner 2

Immortals of Aveum

Phantom Blade Zero

Sword of The Sea

The Talos 2

Neva

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean

Foamsters

The Plucky Squire

Teardown

Towers of Aghasba

Revenant Hill

Ultros

Towers of Fantasy

Five Nights At Freddys: Help Wanted

Resident Evil 4 Virtual Reality

Arizona Sunshine 2

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Synapse

Marathon

Concord

All according to PlayStation’s Summer Showcase 2023.

Final Thoughts

There are a lot of games to choose from, but what do the fans think?

The showcase seemed to offer a lot of content, but the range of storylines fell short for me.

Many of the games seemed to resemble one another, each with slightly different storylines but not varied enough to stand apart from the crowd.

While many games seemed well produced, and others seemed well on their way, Sony appears to be going for the successful format of Japanese-style combat games.

Yes, this works,, but it gets a bit old when everyone is doing it.

Give the fans something different. Get them excited about something new.

Overall, the showcase had more potential. Especially seen as this is the latest showcase in a few years.