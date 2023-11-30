Here Are Some Points That You Need To Remember Ahead Of ‘Sweet Home’ Season 2

The second season of the much anticipated Netflix series ‘Sweet Home’ is coming back with a second season. Before moving to the second season there are a few things that you need to recap from season 1 and need to be prepared for season 2. Let’s dive more into the them below:

Recap of ‘Sweet Home’ Season 1

Setting & Initial Plot: Cha Hyun-soo moves to Green Home Apartments after a tragic family loss. People transform into savage creatures, leading to a fight for survival across South Korea.

Recap of ‘Sweet Home’ Season 2

Monsterization: Transformation arises from desires; special infectees can delay it if strong-willed.

With these details in mind, the stage is set for an intriguing continuation in ‘Sweet Home‘ Season 2, offering a mix of survival, monstrous transformations, and complex moral choices.