Here Are Some Points That You Need To Remember Ahead Of ‘Sweet Home’ Season 2

The second season of the much anticipated Netflix series ‘Sweet Home’ is coming back with a second season. Before moving to the second season there are a few things that you need to recap from season 1 and need to be prepared for season 2. Let’s dive more into the them below:
Recap of ‘Sweet Home’ Season 1
- Setting & Initial Plot: Cha Hyun-soo moves to Green Home Apartments after a tragic family loss. People transform into savage creatures, leading to a fight for survival across South Korea.
- Protagonist’s Transformation: Hyun-soo discovers he’s turning into a monster due to symptoms like nosebleeds. He’s kept confined in the complex, occasionally used by survivors.
- Monster Variety & Deaths: Different monsters appear; more residents transform or perish at monster hands, including some main characters like Jung Jae-heon, Park Yoo-ri, and Ahn Gil-seob.
- Uncertain Fate: Eun-hyuk’s fate remains unclear after the collapse of Green Home, where he’s revealed to be transforming.
- Season Finale Cliffhangers: Hyun-soo is taken away by a possessed Sang-wook, and survivors are separated. The military takes some survivors to a “safety camp,” while Seo Yi-kyung strikes a deal with them.
Recap of ‘Sweet Home’ Season 2
- Monsterization: Transformation arises from desires; special infectees can delay it if strong-willed.
- Nature of Monsterization: It’s not a disease but a curse, marked by symptoms like nosebleeds, hallucinations, and fainting.
- Monster Traits: Sensitive to sound, possess resilience, and regenerative abilities upon complete transformation.
- Vulnerability: Half-human/half-monsters are most vulnerable during the Golden Hour, the optimal time to eliminate them.
- Diverse Nature of Monsters: Not all monsters are malevolent; some, like the infant and slime monsters, have been helpful.
- Monster Elimination: Incineration is the most effective method to kill monsters.
- Military’s Actions: The military’s Operation Golden Hour aims to eradicate areas, struggling to differentiate between humans and monsters.
- Military Experiments: They conduct experiments on infectees to find a cure for the curse but have not succeeded.
With these details in mind, the stage is set for an intriguing continuation in ‘Sweet Home‘ Season 2, offering a mix of survival, monstrous transformations, and complex moral choices.