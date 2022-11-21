Everything We Know About ‘Dead to Me’ Star Diana-Maria Riva

Diana-Maria Riva plays the role of Detective Ana Perez in Netflix’s popular series Dead to Me. The popular show arrived on our Netflix screens on November 17th after a two-year-long wait because of filming delays.

Diana-Maria has been working in a macabre show since season 1 as the detective assigned to figure out the hit-and-run of Jen’s husband and the disappearance and suspected murder of Steve Wood. This character became popular among the Dead to Me followers real soon. So it’s expected that many people are curious and eager to learn more about the actress.

Diana-Maria Riva age

Currently, the Dead to Me actress is 53 years old. Diana was born July 22nd, 1969, in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

Diana-Maria Riva height

According to her official IMDb page, the fictional detective stands 5 ft 5 inches.

Diana-Maria Riva Instagram

Those who want to follow the actress on social media can find Diana-Maria under the Instagram handle @dianamariariva. She is also available on Twitter under the handle @DianaMariaRiva.

The Ana Perez actress seems to be an avid user of her social pages and keeps her followers updated about her day-to-day and significant work projects.

Diana-Maria Riva roles

Diana- Maria has built an impressive career spanning over two decades. Described as a “dominant force in television, film, and theater.”



She has over 70 acting credits to her name, according to IMDb. She is also an award-winning actress who has starred in some of the major and best shows and movies. Some of her works include:

Gordita Chronicles (2022)

Sunnyside (2019)

Madam Secretary (2018)

NCIS: Los Angeles (2014)

Sabrina, the Teenage Witch (2002)