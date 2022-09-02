‘Don’t Worry Darling’: A Brief Look At The Drama Overshadowing The Film

It’s safe to say that Harry Styles is the most in-demand person in the world right now. So you would think him starring alongside the extremely talented Florence Pugh would bring good press for your film. Well, apparently not.

‘Don’t Worry Darling‘, Olivia Wilde’s upcoming movie, has been constantly overshadowed by drama from the moment it was announced. Set to release on the 23rd of September, moviegoers will be intrigued to see if the film can rise above the negative press surrounding it.

The trailer for Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling”

The negative speculation has involved almost all of the main cast, apart from a few such as Chris Pine. So, to understand it all, here is a brief look at some of the drama that has overshadowed the movie.

The Custody Papers Incident

The custody papers incident was the beginning of all the drama that overshadowed the film. In April, Olivia Wilde attended CinemaCon, an event where she presented Don’t Worry Darling in front of film industry professionals. While giving her presentation, a brown envelope was delivered to Wilde onstage. Despite her confusion about what was inside, she opened the envelope and continued to present. It was later revealed that the envelope contained custody papers relating to her two children with Wilde’s ex, Jason Sudeikis. Surprisingly, Sudeikis said he was unaware that the papers would be served at the event. Recently, Wilde revealed her disappointment at what happened at CinemaCon. She told Variety:

“I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing …[t]o try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted”

As Wilde states, it’s a shame that the drama surrounding her previous relationship overshadowed the film and the work that went into it.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde. Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

The Rumored Pay Gap Between Styles and Pugh

One of the most ridiculous elements of drama that has overshadowed the film is the rumor of the pay gap between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. Celebrity gossip site Page Six ran an article from an anonymous source that reported a large pay gap between the two stars. It claimed that Styles was paid almost three times more than Pugh, despite Pugh’s status as an established actress. Wilde also discusses this element of drama with Variety:

“The absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me” – Wilde in an email to Variety

Made clear in Wilde’s response, it is obvious that this alleged pay gap between the stars did not exist. Once again, it is unfortunate that Olivia has had to spend her time denying drama instead of enjoying talking about her movie.

Florence Pugh. Credit: Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

Shia LaBeouf’s Firing

The most recent bit of drama to overshadow the film now involves another star, Shia LaBeouf. Originally, before Harry Styles got the role of Jack in the movie, the part was given to Shia LaBeouf. However, as the movie started production, Wilde made the decision to fire the actor. She discusses her reasoning, saying that: “His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances. I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work” – Olivia Wilde to Variety

It is now known that LaBeouf has been accused of assault by his ex-girlfriend, the singer, FKA Twigs. In her defense, Wilde told Variety, “[a] lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behavior…for our film, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive”. However, many will now question why Wilde chose for LaBeouf to be a part of her movie in the first place.

Shia LaBeouf. Credit: DFree/Shutterstock

It is disappointing that drama overshadowed Don’t Worry Darling before it reached cinemas. And as a result, it seems that Olivia Wilde had to spend more time defending the film rather than promoting it.

Has this drama put you off from seeing the film, or like many, will you be running to theatres to see it? Either way, let’s hope people can see past the negativity and give Don’t Worry Darling a chance.