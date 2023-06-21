Dan Stevens Takes Over from Justin Roiland in Hulu’s ‘Solar Opposites’

Hulu has chosen Dan Stevens as the replacement for Justin Roiland in the animated comedy series Solar Opposites. Roiland, who co-created the show with Mike McMahan, was removed from the series earlier this year following domestic violence charges. Now, Stevens will take over the lead role, voicing the character of Korvo, a grumpy alien who despises Earth and yearns to fix his spaceship to escape to a new planet.

Dan Stevens’ involvement in Solar Opposites strengthens his relationship with 20th Television Animation, as he also has a role in the studio’s adult animated comedy Central Park. Additionally, Stevens has lent his voice to other animated series such as Max’s The Prince, where he voices Prince Charles, and Netflix’s Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts.

The fourth season of Solar Opposites, featuring Dan Stevens as Korvo, is set to release on Hulu on August 14, with a Valentine’s Day special planned for next year. The series, executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel, has already been renewed for a fifth season.

Justin Roiland’s departure from Solar Opposites and his termination from Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty have led to ongoing efforts to recast his roles. There is a search underway at Adult Swim to find new voice actors for Rick and Morty, potentially resulting in two different actors voicing the characters.

Hulu has not yet made a decision regarding the future of Koala Man, another animated series executive produced and voiced by Roiland, which premiered its first season in January.

Dan Stevens, known for his roles in Downton Abbey, Legion, and Gaslit, most recently appeared in the Hulu limited series Welcome to Chippendales. He is represented by CAA and Peikoff Mahan.

As the announcement of Dan Stevens joining Solar Opposites as the new voice of Korvo made waves, fans and industry insiders have been eager to see how the transition will unfold. Stevens, known for his versatile acting skills in both live-action and animated projects, brings a fresh energy to the role previously held by Justin Roiland.

The decision to cast Stevens demonstrates Hulu’s commitment to the series and their determination to move forward with a strong replacement. With his experience in various animated projects, Stevens is well-equipped to breathe life into Korvo, a character beloved by fans for his grouchy demeanor and comedic timing.

Solar Opposites has garnered a dedicated following since its debut, and the show’s early season five renewal is a testament to its popularity. The series, created by Mike McMahan and executive produced by McMahan and Josh Bycel, has struck a chord with viewers for its unique blend of science fiction, comedy, and social commentary.

While the departure of Justin Roiland from the show and the subsequent recasting of his roles have brought challenges, Hulu remains committed to delivering quality content to its audience. The decision to part ways with Roiland underscores the industry’s growing emphasis on accountability and the importance of addressing allegations of misconduct.

As Solar Opposites continues to evolve, fans can look forward to Stevens’ take on Korvo and the dynamic he brings to the series. With the fourth season set to release on August 14, anticipation is building for the new episodes and the future of the show.

In the ever-changing landscape of animated comedy, Solar Opposites stands as a testament to Hulu’s commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering innovative storytelling. With Dan Stevens now at the helm, the show is poised to continue captivating audiences with its unique brand of humor and intergalactic adventures.