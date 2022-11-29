‘Black Panther’ Script Writer Reveals Shuri Was Not First Choice for Character (And Admits Who Was)

Black Panther is a famous fictional character in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. T’Challa is depicted as the king and protector of the fictional African nation of Wakanda. This character is recently seen in a 2022 American superhero film called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film has been a worldwide success and grossed a total of $676 million worldwide.

In this film, fans saw Shuri, The princess of Wakanda, slipping into the new Black Panther suit and getting accepted by the other Wakandan tribes as the Black Panther. The movie received position reviews from the audience and has been applauded by the fans as it acted as a passionate eulogy for Chadwick Boseman.

Surprisingly, in recent discussions, Joe Robert Cole, the movie’s scriptwriter, revealed that Shuri was not the immediate and obvious choice to become the new Black Panther. Although fans have wholeheartedly accepted Shuri as the new guardian of the secretive African kingdom, it won’t be wrong to see the actors who were originally considered for this iconic role.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Joe revealed the list of actors initially considered, including Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o. Duke plays the character of M’Baku, A strong warrior and commander of Wakanda’s mountain tribe, the Jabari. In contrast, Lupita Nyong’o plays Nakia, An ex War Dog, a secret spy for Wakanda from the River Tribe.

Despite these considerations, the writers made the most obvious choice.

Another aspect revealed in the story was the disclosure of Nakia and T’Challa’s son, Toussaint. He revealed that he had always been part of the script, even before the death of Chadwick Boseman. They just had to alter the course through wish he was originally meant to be introduced.