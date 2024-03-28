Black Mirror Officially Set to Return in 2025

Black Mirror fans can expect six new thrill-packed episodes, starting with a sequel to the USS Callister Episode from Season 4.

Are you ready to be transported into a world where the line between technology and humanity blurs? Get ready because the highly acclaimed series Black Mirror is making a comeback in 2025 with brand new episodes that promise to captivate audiences once again.

The last season premiered in 2023, and fans heard no noise regarding a continuation of the series for almost a whole year.

Earlier this week, Netflix released season seven’s first promo teaser here:

Which leaves a lot of mystery up in the air! Very ‘Black Mirror’ of them.

The series took a break from production in 2020 after Charlie Brooker stated he would be taking a hiatus. Comedically, Black Mirror then came out with very accurate reflective advertisements, saying the new season of Black Mirror was “Live now, everywhere” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Black Mirror. Season 6 pic.twitter.com/v2sZiqFAPZ — Faisal Almalki (@faisalalmalki) June 2, 2020

What sets Black Mirror apart?

Black Mirror has been lauded for its thought-provoking storytelling and its exploration of the darker side of technology and society. Rather than a cohesive series, each episode has its own storyline and narrative. This offers viewers a glimpse into possible futures shaped by our ever-evolving relationship with technology.

Fans of the show can look forward to more mind-bending plots, intriguing characters, and unexpected twists. Uniquely suited to delve into the complexities of our modern world, Black Mirror lives up to the hype. A signature blend of science fiction, drama, and social commentary blends together to create this dystopian themescape. It continues to push boundaries and challenge viewers to contemplate the impact of technological advancements on our lives.

This show often challenges new and upcoming trends we are facing in our modern society. In the last season, they addressed AI and its incapability to match human writing. Although AI seems to be giving some a run for their money, it will never match the authenticity of human connection and thought, which other humans innately yearn for. Technology acts as an aide for humanity, but it seems unlikely that a dystopian takeover will happen anytime soon.

Gen-Z can now rest peacefully with their calendars marked “2025” in preparation for this beautifully cataclysmic show to return. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of emotions, ideas, and revelations as this groundbreaking series returns with new episodes that are sure to leave you questioning the very nature of reality itself.