All You Need To Know About ‘Queer Eye’ Season 9

Queer Eye enthusiasts, get ready for some major changes in the upcoming ninth season of this beloved Netflix show! The next season won’t be quite what we’re accustomed to. Here’s what’s shaking up the series:

The most significant alteration in Season 9 involves a change of scenery. The show will be bidding adieu to New Orleans, Louisiana, and relocating to Las Vegas, Nevada. While the Fab Five have ventured to various locales previously—Kansas City, Philadelphia, and even Tokyo—this marks their inaugural visit to Sin City. Expect to witness their encounters with individuals seeking transformative life changes and the lively escapades that unfold in Las Vegas.

However, before you get too excited for Season 9, here’s an important update:

The Exit Of Bobby Berk

Regrettably, Bobby Berk will not be part of the ninth season or any subsequent seasons moving forward. Berk shared this disheartening news via Twitter on Nov. 13.

“With a heavy heart, I announce that Season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye,” expressed Berk. “It’s been a challenging decision to make, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye ends here, my connection with you doesn’t. You’ll be seeing more of me very soon.”

While it’s too early to know who might fill Berk’s shoes, his absence will surely be felt. Don’t miss his final season airing on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024!

As for the release date of Queer Eye Season 9, that’s still under wraps as the production gears up. But you can trust us at Trillmag to keep you promptly informed once this exciting detail emerges. Stay tuned for more updates on Queer Eye Season 9!