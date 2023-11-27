When is Netflix Releasing New Episodes of ‘Squid Games: The Challenge’?

The second season of the much-anticipated Squid Game went live on Wednesday, November 22, on Netflix. The release of Squid Games: The Challenge included only the first five episodes. Like many other popular series, Netflix keeps its customers engaged with the streaming platform by releasing one series in multiple parts.

Squid Game (Season 1) was nothing short of a blockbuster on Netflix, receiving an enormously positive response from the audience. Since then, the makers and the streaming platform have been working to bring a second season. Although the second season includes some games similar to the first season, slight changes in the rules have made it much more interesting.

As we all know, the first installment of season 2 has only five episodes. The second set of episodes will premiere on November 29, and the third and final installment, comprising two episodes, will be released on December 6.

Similar to the first season, players will not die in this season; instead, they will be eliminated from the game. Even though the total number of players remains the same at 456, the games have some differences. The options given to players to gain an advantage and eliminate other players have made it much more interesting.

Like all Netflix shows, you can expect the new episodes to drop at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

Where We Left Off In Season 2 of Squid Game: A Reminder

The first set of episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge, Season 2, concluded with the players being presented with a rare treat: a bag of marble balls. All the players were shocked upon seeing that small bag of marbles and received a confirmed clue about the next game, wherein they needed to take all the marble balls from their partner, and either of the two would be eliminated and sent home.

The first five episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are streaming online on Netflix, while the next three will be aired on November 29. Following that, the final three episodes will be released on December 6, completing the second season of this highly anticipated series.